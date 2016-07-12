10 Modern Bathrooms Using Stone

Natural stones add a nice earthy feel to a home’s interiors. You don’t have to restrict stone usage to exterior wall cladding and outdoor terraces. They can be just as good in a bathroom, blending with the design to present a relaxing feel.
You can use them either on their own or in combination with other materials like ceramic tiles to create a stunning finish in your bathroom. These 10 modern bathroom designs with stone will give you some ideas about how you can use stone in your bathroom.
The use of yellow-brown stone in two different textures adds a nice warm ambiance to this bath. Paired with a matching wood toned countertop, rough finished basin and pebbles as décor accessories, the result is beautiful.
In this large bath with a sunken tub and a patterned skylight casting beautiful shadows on the wall, the use of beige stone tiles adds sophistication without distracting from the tub, which is the main highlight of the bath.
Grey stone tiles on the floor and walls in this small bathroom carry through the rustic theme of the home. The transparent roof tiles bring ample natural light into the bath, while the view of the greenery through the wooden blinds is lovely.
Even in a luxurious bathroom with a grand look, the use of stone such as marble creates a soothing tone. Off-white marble with a floral border tile relief at the centre gives this bathroom a plush feel.
If you don’t want the bathroom to look too plain and earthy, a good solution is to mix it up with different textures. Notice how the brown and white theme of this bath uses a combination of cream and brown mosaic as well as stone tiles on the walls contrasted by a mix of slatted wood and marble on the floor.
Sometimes, using rough unfinished stone on the walls gives a simple yet elegant look. It accentuates the natural light in the room and oozes warmth, like in this professionally designed bathroom, where the sunlight coming in through the skylight reflects off the brown unfinished stone tiles on the wall.
Stone tiles work wonderfully for open-to-sky bathrooms or those that have greenery within. The natural stone finish blends beautifully with the plants in the room to make you feel like you are in the midst of nature.
Polished stone such as granite can add a touch of sophistication and keep to the luxury theme in the house. Black or dark granite paints an elegant picture when combined with white fixtures.
The use of grey stone along with white fittings and contrast black wall tiles creates a lovely minimalist monochromatic look, like in this gorgeous bathroom. The large picture window that frames the greenery outdoors makes this bath stunning.
Stone cladding or cobbled wall tiles can provide relief from the monotony of a single colour or texture in the bathroom. In this home, the uneven stone tiles in the shower area add a casual feel, breaking away from the sober black and white ceramic tiles.
Which of these stone bathrooms do you think would be wonderful in your home? For some more options for modern bathrooms, visit this ideabook.