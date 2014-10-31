Quirky interior design

As home owners, we are forever seeking out ways to accentuate our homes, and to give it style and character to separate it from the others. Nobody wants to live in a house that is decorated completely the same as the next, so allow your mind to wander when thinking about the myriad of decorating options. In this ideabook, we would like to show you some of the more interesting ways people have furnished and decorated their homes, and in some cases, we're certain you won't have seen any like before.
No more is a staircase simply a thoroughfare from one room or level to another, it can now be a work of art in its own right, and designed however you please. Belonging to an avid outdoor enthusiast, this totally wacky staircase is unlike any we have seen before. The bright yellow of the kayak makes up the majority of the structure, with paddles of two different sizes making up the railings. Also noteworthy is the decorative life buoys which line the railings, adding a fun, yet safe element to the stairs! Designed by Preetham Interior Designer, who also have a number of other staircase projects, among other, which we highly recommend you take a look at here.
A very individual room indeed, this dining room from Design Concept Creative Studio is an ode to creative expression. This fun and colourful room is one full of eccentric pieces. Mismatched prints and photos of various sizes, colours, framed in different forms, is an easy way to ensure any room does not look like it is straight out of a mundane interior catalogue, and lets you showcase to visitors some of your favourite photos and prints. The green folding chairs, although bold in their own right, seem to be overshadowed by the totally eccentric dining table. Looking like a fragile house of cards that could topple at any moment, the legs of the table are the real star. As if gentlely placed on top of the cards is the glass table top, aiming to give the illusion the cards are standing tall in their own right.
Rarely do we see prints feature at all in the bathroom, let alone inside the shower! What better place to feature a digital print of a waterfall, than in the part of our home that most resembles nature's version of a shower. This large print from Amazing Print Media is certain to make you feel as though you have trekked deep into a lush forest to bath and frolick in a tropical waterfall!
Veering away from the notion that a toilet seat must be round, this idiosyncratic bathroom reminds us that all we know can be rethought, and that no design concept is the only way. This toilet is defined by sharp lines of an octagon, a shape we are sure you are yet to see for a toilet! The defined edges of the toilet seat show a great disparity to the wavy edges of the mirror, again a shape never seen before for this part of the bathroom.
Appealing to all sports car fans, this lounge room is a tribute to the world's most famous luxury sports car company—none other than Ferrari. The Italian car giant was founded in 1929, and has been producing quality sports cars ever since, to become not only one of the world's most recognisable car companies, but also one of the most exclusive brands ever. 'Ferrari red' was a termed coined when Ferrari began to produce their cars in a bright red, famous for being 'fast' and 'cool'; a real status symbol.
Atlantic Designer Glass are a Mumbai-based artisan glass-making company, producing unique pieces to style the home. From candelabras, to flowers and motorbike, these pieces find beauty in their intricity and craftsmanship. This motorbike will please fans of motorsport that comes in the form of two wheels, although its detail cannot be denied by anybody.
Looking like it belongs hung proudly on a wall in a living or dining room, why not take the concept of wall art, and implement it in a floor rug? With digital printing technology now being able to transform almost any part of the home, the traditional notion of paintings being only showcased on the wall is out the door.