Quirky interior design

A very individual room indeed, this dining room from Design Concept Creative Studio is an ode to creative expression. This fun and colourful room is one full of eccentric pieces. Mismatched prints and photos of various sizes, colours, framed in different forms, is an easy way to ensure any room does not look like it is straight out of a mundane interior catalogue, and lets you showcase to visitors some of your favourite photos and prints. The green folding chairs, although bold in their own right, seem to be overshadowed by the totally eccentric dining table. Looking like a fragile house of cards that could topple at any moment, the legs of the table are the real star. As if gentlely placed on top of the cards is the glass table top, aiming to give the illusion the cards are standing tall in their own right.