A Nature-Friendly Family Home with a Vintage Touch

Come join us in Santa Fe today, a city in Argentina, which offers beautiful rivers, scenic waterfront walkways, cafes, cruises, and the stunning view of the Puente Colgante suspension bridge. And today, we will explore the design and decor beauty that Casa El Paso I has to offer. Rendered with innovativeness by the architects at Arrillaga & Parola, this expansive abode is surrounded with towering trees, lush green shrubs, manicured lawns and beautiful flowers. While the exterior of the residence wows us with its simple lines and angles, the interiors welcome you to a world replete with vintage charm. To top it all, the shaded patio in the backyard promises outdoor pleasures with its quaint and bright touches. So let’s take the tour to know more.
Softly glowing lights welcome you at the entrance and hint at the cordial and open nature of the owners. A patch of rejuvenating greenery makes its presence felt here too, and enhances the earthiness of the bricks that pave the approach.
Nestled in the verdant lap of nature, this simple yet stylish white house is a crafty concoction of concrete and glass. The driveway is a paved affair edged with blooming flowers and fresh greenery, while the dense foliage of the tall trees provides ample shade here and there. Note the raised roof of the house in the middle, with glass securing the gap modishly. This allows more sunlight to flood the interiors, and once we venture indoors, you will see what we mean.
Remember, we drew your attention to the raised roof of the house when we were busy studying the facade? In the living area, you get to see exactly how this structural creativity has helped! It enables the easy influx of sunlight into the living space, and ensures its airy and happy appeal. Sheer drapes for the glass door add oodles of charm, while the pastel hues of the vintage furnishing contribute to the soothing ambiance. A simple sofa with a peach and cream throw sits opposite a couple of chic cane armchairs, while a repurposed wooden crate on rollers acts as the coffee table. The sleek sideboard on the left has been crafted from salvaged wood, and hence flaunts a unique appearance which goes well with the light-hued flooring. Tasteful lighting and a slim vase filled with dry branches complete the subtle countryside look of this space.
Now you get to admire the open plan layout of the house, as you see that the dining area is an extension of the living space. From here too, you can soak in the beauty of the nature outside, while savouring a tasty meal with your loved ones. Pale blue and plush upholstery deck the chairs surrounding the solid white wooden table, and exude old world charm in abundance. A grey pendant light with a “pleated” cover surveys the scene with its gentle, calming light.
Now we have reached the backside of the residence, where we are presently peeking through this wall opening to catch a glimpse of the shaded patio. The beautiful white wooden ceiling of the patio and a lovely pendant light is visible from here. But what is of more interest is the array of homely containers lining the wide opening. They are home to different aromatic herbs and are members of this quaint kitchen garden that the family enjoys. Observe how a powerful focused lighting has been installed, so that the plants get ample light even if the sun is not very merciful on some days.
Here’s the shaded patio in full view. A barbeque stands at the end, right next to the kitchen garden we just saw. And the wooden dining table set painted in pristine white, perfectly matches step with the spotless ceiling. A couple of metal benches with skeletal frames sit facing each other, while the earthy flooring lends a dash of rustic charm effortlessly. This area is no doubt an oasis of joy for the kids in the family, as you can make out from the cute white rocking chair and colourful cycle.
Who wouldn't want to live in such a pretty and charming home? It offers the pleasures of openness, sunshine and fresh air, as well as a comfy and stylish living which caters to modern needs.