A Fashionable House with Breathtaking Surprises

The backyard of the house comes with an expansive stone-lined deck, which lets you enjoy the refreshing view of the pool as well as the stunning scenery beyond. The metal, rattan and glass dining arrangement is perfect for relishing outdoor meals with close friends, and it leads to the area where a barbeque can be hosted with ease. It goes without saying that this space is ideal for pool parties too.

We are sure that you must have enjoyed the tour of this home as much as we did. This expansive and tastefully decked villa is a source of ecstasy for the senses, and charms us with its exclusive touches. But if you need more inspiration, here’s another tour for you - A Modern villa of tropical luxury.