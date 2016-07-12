A Fashionable House with Breathtaking Surprises

We are in the Mexican city of Monterrey today, and its vivaciousness and industrial panache has impressed us profusely. Contemporary architectures dot the landscape which enjoys the view of lofty mountains in the distance. And it is here that we chanced upon At One-05, a sprawling villa created from creative doses of concrete, stone, wood and glass. The lavish home is spacious, airy and replete with glossy and gleaming touches. The backyard especially hides a heavenly surprise, while there are nooks and corners inside this house, which will take your breath away. If stylish living is what you are after, then this property designed by the architects at URBN, is a must see for you.
The imposing residence features two wings which meet at a cosy corner with lattice-like detailing in concrete, and flaunts a verdant green and flowering patch too. The use of both pale grey and dark grey stones with uneven finishing adds oodles of visual charm and a rustic touch to the ultramodern building. Dark wooden slats line the upper storey of the right wing, to add a dash of warmth, while glass ensures the shiny good looks the house flaunts.
The trophy room is definitely a major highlight of this luxurious abode, with various animals coming together for a wild display of sorts. The simple grey sectional comes with peach and patterned cushions which add a pop of brightness to the area. Beyond the sofa is a round wooden table accompanied by four modish chairs and a classy shelving unit in grey and wood. Here you can read, chat with friends, or simply be yourself.
Just off the kitchen space lie the living and dining areas of this villa, which enjoy the company of large glass doors leading you to the backyard. Gleaming marble flooring along with the white walls and ceiling lend a classy touch to the entire space, while quirky pendant lights cast soothing glows in the evening. The living area is decked with a plush white couch which faces the wall-mounted TV, and the royal purple chairs of the dining space are simply elegant.
Glossy white and shiny chrome have been paired with rich wood to create a kitchen which is a delightful place to try your hand at exotic dishes. Tall and modish bar stools are positioned near the large kitchen island, so that you can catch a quick bite whenever you want. Also, the wooden storage unit comfortably accommodates all appliances, and caters to aesthetic pleasure with potted greens lining its top.
The mesmerising blue pool in the backyard is fed by a stunning waterfall, which emanates from a cleverly designed ledge just above a tall window in the ground storey. And you can see how dark and pale grey stones add visual interest to the backside of the house, just as they do for the facade. From this vantage point, the imposing structure of the residence is all the more apparent. Wooden planks run all around the pool, while a couple of curvy white recliners allow you to enjoy heavenly leisure times on water.
The backyard of the house comes with an expansive stone-lined deck, which lets you enjoy the refreshing view of the pool as well as the stunning scenery beyond. The metal, rattan and glass dining arrangement is perfect for relishing outdoor meals with close friends, and it leads to the area where a barbeque can be hosted with ease. It goes without saying that this space is ideal for pool parties too.
We are sure that you must have enjoyed the tour of this home as much as we did. This expansive and tastefully decked villa is a source of ecstasy for the senses, and charms us with its exclusive touches.