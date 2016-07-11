A Beautiful Family Home in Pondicherry

Join us on a tour today to discover a soulful Indian home in Pondicherry, India. The stylish modern home fuses an exotic blend of ethnic chic with current trends to create a fashionable Indian home that will delight the senses. This tour features unique 360 VR shots which give us a wider perspective and a more interesting experience of the space being captured. The beautiful home photographed by Karpita Virtual Reality Studio based in Chennai has now been converted into an exquisite boutique hotel.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this lovely home shall we?