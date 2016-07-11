An Opulent Family Home with Stunning Touches

Come explore a sprawling and magnificent Mexican villa today, where you will find every bit of luxury that money can buy. Situated in Monterrey, which is a busy city dotted with numerous industries and contemporary architectures, this home will stun you with its gorgeous materials, ideas, textures and colours. It is a melting pot for ultramodern accents, with a pinch of rusticity and vintage charm thrown in. Though it comes with a number of living areas, bedrooms and other recreational spaces, we will take you through the nooks and corners which impressed us the most. Rendered with imagination and creativity by the architects at URBN, 700 is a dream home for a modern family who believes in living life to the fullest.
Elegant grey stones with uneven finishing add a whole new dimension to the concrete facade of this home. Glass and wooden accents make their presence felt too, and add to the visual interest this residence offers on the first glance. The colours are neutral, sober but interesting, and hint at the opulent aesthetic delights the villa conceals.
Slim concrete slats line a section of the ceiling of this waiting area, to allow natural light to flood the space during the day. They contribute to the exclusive appearance of the space too, along with the vibrant patterned rug adorning the dark marble floor. A pair of sleek armchairs and a couple of minimalistic coffee tables offer comfort, while the golden decorative accents between the doors lend a dash of elegance.
Lofty is the word that first comes to our mind as we step into the glamorous living space. The high and wide stone wall behind the plush white couches lend a subtly rustic touch to the area, even as it acts as the perfect background for more lavish touches. The gleaming light globes suspended from the ceiling are a stunner for sure, while the comfy purple armchairs lend a dash of quirky to the space. The rug under the silver and glass coffee table is earthy in its appeal, and complements the smooth glossy floor nicely. The mezzanine with its glass balustrades add to the airiness and spaciousness of the living area.
The living space leads to a mind-blowing dining area which is fit for kings. An extravagantly long marble-top table catches our attention, accompanied by sleek grey chairs which promise abundant snugness. The decorative wall panel is an exclusive touch, as the brilliant pair of chandeliers cast a soothing yet scintillating glow over the area. The large glass panel in the wall at the end lets you admire the illuminated swimming pool, while you are relishing a tasty meal.
Different shades of grey have been coupled with white to concoct an elegant and charming master bedroom, where stylish minimalism is the key. Comfy cushions in various tones and textures add cosiness to the bed along with the patchwork quilt. And a mirrored bedside table offers fashionable room for storage. The TV on the right sits within a lighted alcove, while the patterned rug delights with its subtle oriental charm. The eye-catching aspect of this space is definitely the wall behind the headboard, with its slim lighted lines, which add glimmer to the room in an understated manner.
This bedroom is shared by two sisters, and is a cosy space filled with old world charm. The double beds in peach and grey are simply delightful with their quaint tufted headboards, pretty duvets, and velveteen throws. Sheer grey drapes go well with the glossy flooring, as a softly glowing lamp lends task lighting for both beds.
The study and storage unit stands opposite the double beds in the sisters’ bedroom. White is the dominant colour for the unit which is equipped with shelves, cabinets and a desk for all work and entertainment needs. A plush cushioned ottoman offers cosy seating; while peach storage bins let the girls arrange their toys, games and books easily. Don’t miss the adorable doll’s tea party which is going on in full swing on the left.
This luxurious residence offers myriad pleasures to our different senses. There’s no doubt that it has spared no expense to ensure that stylish comfort and modern living go hand in hand with earthy and vintage touches. If you want more ideas, check out another ideabook - A Stunning Family Home with a Natural Touch.