An Opulent Family Home with Stunning Touches

The study and storage unit stands opposite the double beds in the sisters’ bedroom. White is the dominant colour for the unit which is equipped with shelves, cabinets and a desk for all work and entertainment needs. A plush cushioned ottoman offers cosy seating; while peach storage bins let the girls arrange their toys, games and books easily. Don’t miss the adorable doll’s tea party which is going on in full swing on the left.

