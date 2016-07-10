Dazzling Touches for a Modern Family Home

The backside of the mansion impresses us with its abundant usage of clear glass, the lighted stone column, and the wooden accent for the upper storey. A portion of the upper storey juts out to create shade for the stone-lined patio below, where you can enjoy the fresh air or relish an outdoor meal with loved ones. Rattan furniture take care of the seating, while manicured grass and verdant shrubs on the left lets you admire the bounty of nature.

114 delights us with its luxurious and modern accents, and its clever combination of different textures which concoct an open feel throughout the house. The intelligent use of lighting also accentuates the structural beauty and décor of the abode with panache. Take another tour for more inspiration - An Ultramodern and Fashionable Home full of charm.