Dazzling Touches for a Modern Family Home

114 by URBN, a talented group of architects in Monterrey, is a contemporary and lavish villa, which is ready to dazzle us today with its beautiful materials, textures and aesthetic touches. Monterrey is the capital of Nuevo Leon in Mexico, and is a bustling hub for various industries and businesses. And this house too, reflects the extremely urban spirit of the city with its smart designs and the avant-garde functionalities it offers. The ample use of glass and brilliant lighting adds to the stunning looks of this property. So get ready to join us on an inspiring tour of the same.
The linear but arresting facade flaunts a play of textures which contributes to its visual interest. Concrete, glass, stone and wood come together to create a boxy structure with layers, while the garage door holds our attention with its quirky pattern. A patch of green in the shaded nook on the left, lends a natural touch to the residence, and softens its geometrical austerity.
The use of glossy marble for the floor and clear sheets of glass for the wall on the left has turned the living space into a dazzling sanctuary of sorts. The tan-coloured leather couches let you sink into their cosy depths after a hard day, and enjoy the view of the nature outside. A lush indoor plant graces a metal pot on the solid wooden pedestal, while a bright artwork decks the wall in front. The stunning chandelier is naturally the focal point, and it illuminates the area with a brilliant intensity.
Glossy grey and white tones dominate this spacious and smartly planned kitchen, while bold touches of red add to its uniqueness. The kitchen island is a massive affair and serves as a comfortable breakfast nook, accompanied by high and stylish bar chairs. A trio of bright red pendant lamps lend pizzazz to the space, while a wall-mounted TV lets you enjoy the show while you are cooking or enjoying a drink with your friend. The backsplash behind the sink is lined with mosaic tiles in an industrial shade of grey, while the sleek cabinets offer ample storage facilities in a fashionable manner.
The simple grey and white staircase which leads you to the upper storey of the abode has been given a dose of sophistication with glass and embedded lights. The glass offers an open and airy look and feel, while the lights ensure security as well as decor brilliance.
Different tones of grey and white adorn the bathroom space, and reveal their glossy beauty under the influence of the bright lights. Large mirrors line the wall above the marble sink countertop, while a long wooden storage unit adds to the smartness of the space. This unit adds a cosy touch with its wooden hue, and is equipped with drawers, cabinets and open shelves to house stuff like towels, robes, dirty laundry, bathing essentials and more.
The backside of the mansion impresses us with its abundant usage of clear glass, the lighted stone column, and the wooden accent for the upper storey. A portion of the upper storey juts out to create shade for the stone-lined patio below, where you can enjoy the fresh air or relish an outdoor meal with loved ones. Rattan furniture take care of the seating, while manicured grass and verdant shrubs on the left lets you admire the bounty of nature.
114 delights us with its luxurious and modern accents, and its clever combination of different textures which concoct an open feel throughout the house. The intelligent use of lighting also accentuates the structural beauty and décor of the abode with panache.