6 Courtyard Design Ideas for Indian Homes

Courtyards, for long, have served as an integral component of the Indian homes. Though, we have got used to the idea of having an open courtyard, it is never the wrong time to think of a revival or change to the space where you can actually rejuvenate, relax or enjoy get together. Being a marvelous architecture space, they have evolved from just that other area in homes to natural retreat or designer artistic corners of the home. The designers and the architects are getting more and more inventive when it comes to give an authentic and designer pinch to these areas.

Courtyards, in usual Indian Homes, are now stuffed with beautiful plants, decorative elements, small water body and definitely a handful of organic plants. While some appear to be sophisticated and decently attractive, others are high on modern rustic appeal. Here, we bring you some unique and wonderful courtyard designing ideas for your home that will change the way you have been living. Explore with us here!