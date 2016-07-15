6 Courtyard Design Ideas for Indian Homes

Courtyards, for long, have served as an integral component of the Indian homes. Though, we have got used to the idea of having an open courtyard, it is never the wrong time to think of a revival or change to the space where you can actually rejuvenate, relax or enjoy get together. Being a marvelous architecture space, they have evolved from just
that other area in homes to natural retreat or designer artistic corners of the home. The designers and the architects are getting more and more inventive when it comes to give an authentic and designer pinch to these areas.
Courtyards, in usual Indian Homes, are now stuffed with beautiful plants, decorative elements, small water body and definitely a handful of organic plants. While some appear to be sophisticated and decently attractive, others are high on modern rustic appeal. Here, we bring you some unique and wonderful courtyard designing ideas for your home that will change the way you have been living. Explore with us here!
The mix and mash of greenery with right element of white floor and glass windows throughout the house make this designer courtyard an interesting and focal choice for typical Indian home. Bring this design to life in your homes and give a treat to your eyes. The white lighting creates a calming effect and the outdoor furniture comes handy to chill with your guests and enjoy the weather.
For inspirations and consultations, you can take a quick look at the courtyard section from our website.
If you are one of those who believe that courtyards must nothing less than beautiful and amazing then you will find this geometrical dramatic space a perfect pick for your home. The covered, yet pretty open space offers complete ventilation, a sneak peak to the outer environment and a large cavity space on side to feel the breeze. Furthermore, a small pinch of greenery enlivens the mood and make it alluring enough to sit and rest for hours when you are tired or free.
If you are a morning person or used to host parties and events often, then this compelling courtyard will definitely kick your mind. The two sectioned area comes with plenty of space to walk, move, party and sit as per your convenience. A small sitting space lied beyond this moving area and the checkered floor design complements the entire setting.
Why stick to the traditional ideas of home designing, when you can play and get innovative? Ditch those external courtyards and bring one inside your home. Look at this incredible and remarkable interior courtyard space that makes a serene space for resting and relieving mind. The soothing light, wooden chairs and a plain brick design wall is all it took to make it contemporary yet improbable. Stones, an interesting addition, add some glamour and feel of nature. Don't forget the small window that brings in fresh breeze of air.
For those who are in love with nature, unabashedly, but unable to bring it to the exteriors due to low space availability can really look at this phenomenal idea by Ansari and Associates. The glass walls pack a lot of natural elements within and a divine setting on which you can gaze for hours. The plants, the pristine white stone and equally majestic walls paired with a wide sitting bench can become your favorite spot for evening tea and reading hours.
Nothing can beat the charm of Golden lights in a modern decor and this has been best depicted by this beautiful creation. The magical aura created by wooden slated walls, glass doors giving a sneak peek to the interiors along with an uncomplicated floor plan provides an additional sophistication. You cannot miss the entrance wall made up of stone texture to enhance and complete the overall look of the space.
Hope these inspirational ideas were of great help to you. Stay tuned to us for more.