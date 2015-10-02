6 Stunning carpets for your home

There is no other feeling quite like waking up in the morning and putting one's feet on a cosy carpet instead of cold hard tiles. Carpets can decorate a room, reduce the noise level of footsteps and comfort those who walk on it. Some carpets are even exposed on walls for all to revel in their beauty. There is always a carpet that can fit in every room. Here are various carpet styles for every kind of home.
This carpet is an interesting design because the pattern it contains holds a lot of movement and it looks like there are waves unfurling or zebras standing next to each other. That brings much motion to the room as well as giving an opportunity to decorate in accordance to the turquoise shades in the carpet. Since the color tone of the carpet is of a colder tint, it will blend marvelously well with opposite tones such as the warm colors of the chestnut couch, the yellow light of the lamp and the pink cushions.
Here is an example of what happens when a modern twist is brought on to a traditional design of carpet. What differentiates this carpet from a regular one is the rich auburn color that has been tinted to it. The idea was to give an older feel to the carpet which gives much definition to it. It almost pops out of the picture because it is placed in a room where grey is the omnipresent tone. This carpet alone suffices to bring character to the room.
This pleasant carpet seems so comfortable just by having a glimpse of it. This is clearly a carpet with volume and a three dimensional effect. By looking at this image, it seems so inviting that one would be tempted to walk barefoot on this enticing carpet. Its beige color is appropriate for any room type since it will match with any piece of furniture, any drapes or decoration.
Here is a modern and minimalist approach on animal print that is anything but tacky: it is imaginatively remarkable. The cow prints that were used for this carpet are of different tints and they enhance the realism of the prints chosen from the browns, the beige and the black tones. It is also bringing a Nature input into the room the carpet will be in.
With this inventive unique kind of carpet created by Renata Nekrasz, as shown in this picture, it seems like the circles are in motion and about to roll off somewhere. This carpet can be a decorative but also be ornamental piece. It is a finely detailed carpet made with astounding craftsmanship. These carpeted circles would benefit any home they are in.
This image is of a colorful carpet with lively paisleys. This carpet seems to be bursting with joy with the various colors and patterns present in it. That will profit the room it lies in because it gives a wide range of choice of one or many tints that can be matched to this carpet. Paisleys have always been a classic that will never go out of style.