6 Stunning carpets for your home

This carpet is an interesting design because the pattern it contains holds a lot of movement and it looks like there are waves unfurling or zebras standing next to each other. That brings much motion to the room as well as giving an opportunity to decorate in accordance to the turquoise shades in the carpet. Since the color tone of the carpet is of a colder tint, it will blend marvelously well with opposite tones such as the warm colors of the chestnut couch, the yellow light of the lamp and the pink cushions.