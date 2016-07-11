9 Small Terrace Designs With Style

A terrace is your home’s breath of fresh air – a place to enjoy the greenery, views or just some solitude and tranquillity. While balconies are a part of almost every Indian apartment, terraces are rarer. If you have a large terrace, it can be converted into a great party pad.
However, big is not an essential feature when it comes to a terrace. Even a small one can be designed to provide a quiet nook for a cup of tea while you clear your thoughts or a place to put up your feet and unwind after a busy day at work.
If you have a small terrace and don’t quite know what to do with it, these 9 designs will give you some ideas.
Even a small terrace space can be made stylish with stone cladding on the walls, a bit or greenery, hanging lampshades and comfortable seating. The combination of these elements against the backdrop of stark white walls creates an elegant and modern feel that is stylish.
If the rest of your home follows a traditional style, let the theme carry through to your small terrace. Wooden furniture with upholstered seats, a pergola and traditional artefacts such as terracotta planters are perfect!
A cemented terrace might leave you thinking that not much can be done with your small open space. Don’t lose heart! Painting the walls a bright colour can distract from the flooring. Use a woven rug and cane chair seating to create a rustic look that’s cosy and comfortable.
A covered seating area with floor cushions is a great option for putting your feet up and relaxing in the midst of some casual conversation with family or friends. The use of pillars and a latticed roof over the seating area gives an Asian feel, like in this professionally designed terrace.
Sometimes, simplicity is stylish. Keep the open space clear of clutter. Use faux grass and pebbles for the flooring and a few chairs for seating. Look up at the starlit sky at night and you won’t need much else to accessorize the area!
If you don’t have a big budget to decorate your small terrace, get a few potted plants and outdoor furniture. You can move things around to create different arrangements. This option is versatile and affordable as you can leave things as they are or change the plants and furnishings every season.
White walls and cement flooring needn’t be boring. Add a wrought iron outdoor furniture set and a few terracotta planters. It’s a basic but artsy look that is stunning at night under soft lighting.
Surrounding yourself with foliage, grass and natural materials can create a cosy small terrace that makes you feel like you are enveloped by nature. Besides cane furniture, if you need to protect the area from sunlight, opt for a cane or bamboo canopy.
One of the most popular themes for relaxing terraces, it can suit a small terrace too. Use faux grass for the flooring, blue planters with shrubs and flowering plants, white walls and a blue and white retractable canopy that keeps out the sun, but draws back at night to highlight the stars.
