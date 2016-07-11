9 Small Terrace Designs With Style

A terrace is your home’s breath of fresh air – a place to enjoy the greenery, views or just some solitude and tranquillity. While balconies are a part of almost every Indian apartment, terraces are rarer. If you have a large terrace, it can be converted into a great party pad.

However, big is not an essential feature when it comes to a terrace. Even a small one can be designed to provide a quiet nook for a cup of tea while you clear your thoughts or a place to put up your feet and unwind after a busy day at work.

If you have a small terrace and don’t quite know what to do with it, these 9 designs will give you some ideas.