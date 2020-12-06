Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Walk-in Closets For Indian Homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
NEMI VILLA, INNERSPACE INNERSPACE Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

A walk in closet is a luxury, especially in India’s urban areas where space comes at a premium. However, the luxury that it adds to a home is unmatched. If you are one of those lucky souls who have a spacious apartment or are building a house, incorporating a walk-in closet just off your bedroom is something that you won’t ever regret.

Take a look at these 7 walk in closet designs that we have picked. They are ideal for Indian homes, and even if you don’t have one in your home, it will make you aspire for one!

Colourful Corner

Wardrobe homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood-Plastic Composite White wardrobe,gloss,white
homify

Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

In addition to using mirrors, bright colours add a cheery ambiance to a narrow passageway that houses a walk in closet. Cheerful cherry tones complement the mirror laminated sliding doors in this walk-in, creating a cosy yet stunning space.

Mirrored Passageway

Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style dressing room
SDA designs

Bridal Room, Mumbai.

SDA designs
SDA designs
SDA designs

Walk-in closet designs are ideally placed between the bedroom and the bathroom. You don’t need a very large area to plan it. A passageway with sufficient space for walk-in wardrobes on either side is good enough. The use of mirrors on the sliding doors of the closet makes the area look less cramped.

Attached Dressing Room

Simple straight lines, Cubism Cubism Minimalist dressing room
Cubism

Simple straight lines

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

In a house, a dressing room with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes works just as well as a walk-in closet. In this home, the area has an airy feel about it due to the use of white and pastels. The round table at the centre adds style in addition to providing a convenient counter for placing clothes or accessories while deciding what to wear.

Dressing Drawers

Dresser room design homify Asian style dressing room
homify

Dresser room design

homify
homify
homify

A walk-in closet design or dressing area doesn’t have to be restricted to wardrobes with shelves. Drawers are a great option for organized storage. This professionally designed walk-in closet has a smart, modern look with black and white drawers creating a chequerboard effect.

One Sided

Walk-in Closet Five One Interio Modern dressing room Interior design,House,Flooring,Floor,Material property,Fixture,Building,Eyewear,Glass,Door
Five One Interio

Walk-in Closet

Five One Interio
Five One Interio
Five One Interio

If you don’t have the space for wardrobes on both sides of a passageway, use one of the walls for closets and fix a mirror along the entire wall on the other side. This will not only serve as a reflecting surface for checking if you look well-dressed but also make the cramped space look larger than it is.

Against the Wall

Residential Interiors, Crush Mango Crush Mango Modern dressing room
Crush Mango

Residential Interiors

Crush Mango
Crush Mango
Crush Mango

Sometimes the passageway connecting the bedroom and bathroom is too narrow for building a closet along it. In such instances, building a wardrobe against the wall in the corner is a good option. Add a matching mirror and a dressing table or a chest of drawers for more storage and style. It can be customized to suit the space and layout of the area with the help of an experienced carpenter.


Designer Dressing

Residence : Ranjit Avenue, TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS Modern dressing room MDF White
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

Residence : Ranjit Avenue

TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

An ordinary dressing area between the master bedroom and the bath can be made stylish by adding a few simple touches. The floral patterns on the sliding doors of the wardrobe, a carved floral frame on the wall-mounted full-length mirror, as well as recessed lighting, make the walk-in dressing area in this home look elegant.

Have you ever considered getting a walk-in closet for your home? Whether you are renovating your home or designing the interiors of a new one, this will be one addition that will introduce an element of luxury to your home. Visit this ideabook for additional walk-in closet designs.

Stylish dressing area

Walk in wardrobe De Panache Modern style bedroom
De Panache

Walk in wardrobe

De Panache
De Panache
De Panache

This walk in wardrobe design is more of an open room that helps users to pair an outfit with the necessary accessories as everything is in one place. Designed with German fixtures, transparent sliding shutters, easy pull outs, adjustable shelves, and LED sensor lights the wardrobe has state of the art elements.

Remember to explore more ideas of wardrobe designs for modern homes before you plan yours.

7 low budget bungalow models to see before building your own
Which of these walk-in closet designs is your favourite? Comment below to tell us which one you would like in your home.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks