7 Walk-in Closets For Indian Homes

A walk in closet is a luxury, especially in India’s urban areas where space comes at a premium. However, the luxury that it adds to a home is unmatched. If you are one of those lucky souls who have a spacious apartment or are building a house, incorporating a walk-in closet just off your bedroom is something that you won’t ever regret.
Take a look at these 7 walk in closet designs that we have picked. They are ideal for Indian homes, and even if you don’t have one in your home, it will make you aspire for one!
In addition to using mirrors, bright colours add a cheery ambiance to a narrow passageway that houses a walk in closet. Cheerful cherry tones complement the mirror laminated sliding doors in this walk-in, creating a cosy yet stunning space.
Walk-in closet designs are ideally placed between the bedroom and the bathroom. You don’t need a very large area to plan it. A passageway with sufficient space for walk-in wardrobes on either side is good enough. The use of mirrors on the sliding doors of the closet makes the area look less cramped.
In a house, a dressing room with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes works just as well as a walk-in closet. In this home, the area has an airy feel about it due to the use of white and pastels. The round table at the centre adds style in addition to providing a convenient counter for placing clothes or accessories while deciding what to wear.
A walk-in closet design or dressing area doesn’t have to be restricted to wardrobes with shelves. Drawers are a great option for organized storage. This professionally designed walk-in closet has a smart, modern look with black and white drawers creating a chequerboard effect.
If you don’t have the space for wardrobes on both sides of a passageway, use one of the walls for closets and fix a mirror along the entire wall on the other side. This will not only serve as a reflecting surface for checking if you look well-dressed but also make the cramped space look larger than it is.
Sometimes the passageway connecting the bedroom and bathroom is too narrow for building a closet along it. In such instances, building a wardrobe against the wall in the corner is a good option. Add a matching mirror and a dressing table or a chest of drawers for more storage and style. It can be customized to suit the space and layout of the area with the help of an experienced carpenter.
An ordinary dressing area between the master bedroom and the bath can be made stylish by adding a few simple touches. The floral patterns on the sliding doors of the wardrobe, a carved floral frame on the wall-mounted full-length mirror, as well as recessed lighting, make the walk-in dressing area in this home look elegant.
This walk in wardrobe design is more of an open room that helps users to pair an outfit with the necessary accessories as everything is in one place. Designed with German fixtures, transparent sliding shutters, easy pull outs, adjustable shelves, and LED sensor lights the wardrobe has state of the art elements.
