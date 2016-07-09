8 Pictures of Pooja Rooms for a good start of your Week

Indians value tradition and spirituality. That’s why most Indian homes, whether modern or traditional, have a Pooja room. It could be a small corner in an apartment or a separate room in a villa or mansion. Ideally, incorporating a Pooja room at the planning stage makes it seamlessly blend into a home. However, with innovative ideas, it could turn a neglected alcove or a wall cabinet into a place for worship.

Take a look at these 8 stunning Pooja rooms to get ideas about how you can create a dazzling one in your home.