A Modern Mumbai Home with a Royal Touch

Richly veined and premium quality marble has been used for the bathroom which the bedroom we just saw, enjoys. A large mirror lends the illusion of space and defies the physical compactness of this room. The black sink countertop is fair-sized and offers ample space for arranging toiletries. It also comes with sleek cabinets and drawers underneath, which can be used for storing excess bathing accessories, dirty laundry and cleaning supplies.

Charmed by the elegant and regal simplicity of this modern residence? We are too! And we especially love the panache with which a simple master bedroom has been taken to the heights of golden and silver glory!