Exciting colour play in an ethnic house in Gujarat

Today, we are in Vadodara, which is a culturally rich city in Gujarat, and home to many flourishing industries. Many historical architectures and landmarks dot the length and breadth of the city, and the citizens are proud of their colourful ethnic heritage. The Pimpalgaonkar House reflects this pride with joyful bursts of colours for their lavish interiors, and invite modernism inside, despite being focused on traditions. The well-planned abode is a visual delight with its typically Indian furniture, vibrant furnishing and decor, artistic touches and a hint of rusticity. Rendered by the creative interior architects at Saar Interior Design, this house is an extremely warm, cosy, and sensually pleasing place to reside in.
The solid wooden couches ooze with the richness of Indian heritage and are upholstered in cheerful shades of blue, green, red, pink, yellow and orange. The comfy armchairs on the left flaunt upholstery in charming floral pattern, while a trio of vibrant artworks deck the wall space above them. The coffee table sports a sleek blue runner with a dainty potted plant on it. The earthy brick finish wall that houses the massive glass door leading to the balcony, enjoys the gentle touch of sheer silvery drapes. All in all, a happy vibe pervades the living space, and makes you feel welcome.
A cleverly designed wooden lattice subtly ensures the privacy of the dining area from the living space. Its crisscross design is framed by ornately carved wood, and it provides tiny shelves for displaying quirky glass bottles and potted greens. And they dazzle us with their intense blue hues. The brick finish on the wall further enhances the rustic yet elegant ambiance of this space.
The solid dining table is topped with dark granite for a sophisticated appeal, while the bench on the left matches the look. A pair of classy wooden chairs takes up the space on the right. Don’t miss the colourful touch that the potted plants, the candles and the green runner add to the table. But what took our breath away is the unique and clever window seat which allows you to admire the view outside or read a book if the mood strikes. The white back of the seat has been carved to resemble the throne of Indian kings from years gone by, and it comes with a circular red padding for comfort. The seat sits on top of a couple of drawers which can be used to store odds and ends.
Earthy and patterned tiles line the backsplash on the right of this kitchen, and take its contemporary rustic look to a whole new level. The sleek glossy counters and cabinets offer ample functionality, but with style. The kitchen sink is as aesthetically pleasing as a bathroom sink, and is accompanied by a mirror which is not often seen in a kitchen. Lighting under the cabinets and in the recesses of the false ceiling are ultramodern touches which make the space bright and inspiring.
Stunning blue bedding with a chirpy orange throw welcomes you as you step inside the bedroom. Both patterns and solids rule the multi-coloured cushions on the bed, while a group of vibrant artworks adorn the wall on the left. The bright green curtains and the solid wooden closet on the right add an organic look and feel to the room, while a wall-mounted study unit enjoys its solitude near the window. The bedside table is an interesting affair with its display of potted plants and arty knickknacks.
Another bedroom features a lavish bed in pale-hued wood and grey and silver patterned bedspread. The vibrant red, yellow and cream cushions have teamed up with the cheery patterned throw to fill the room with happiness. A single piece of metal artwork adorns the wall behind the bed, while concealed lighting shoots out from behind the headboard for a unique effect.
