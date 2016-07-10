A Mumbai House Filled with the Joy of Living

Mumbai is not just famed for the Bollywood film industry it nurtures, but is also the city of dreamers who work hard with gusto, to make it big. Dotted with many old architectural attractions, this city is the melting pot of various cultures, languages and lifestyles. And today, we will make our foray into the Deshmukh Residence, to see what a success story in Mumbai can offer. Designed with immense creativity and innovativeness by the interior designers and decorators at Ornate Consultants, this lavish and vibrant abode is a medley of different textures, colours and decor accents. So get ready for a joyful home tour now.
Done up in mostly wood and white, the living area promises luxurious comfort. The beautifully carved wooden couches feature plush white upholstery for ample cosiness, while a dainty coffee table takes the centre stage. A rose gold textured wall houses the television unit along with a sensible bureau which is used to store odds and ends. The ornate clock is a classic touch, and the sheer gold and white drapes weave magic in this space.
Solid and rich wood defines the cosy and welcoming entrance to the lavish apartment. The ornate metal inlay work is simply eye-catching and reflects the good taste of the owners from the very first. A small figurine of the Hindu deity of good fortune occupies the pride of place above the door, while a delicate garland of mango leaves has been hung to lend an auspicious touch.
Gleaming and premium quality marble has turned the narrow but helpfully long kitchen into a glamorous place. Glossy cabinets both under and above the intense black countertops efficiently take care of storage, while marble in a dark greenish-blue hue deck the backsplashes and space under the large sunlit window.
What naturally catches the eye in the master bedroom is the vibrant butterfly pattern on the wall to wall white glossy closet. Rendered in red, orange and yellow, the butterflies add spice and optimism to the space. The bed along with its extensions on either side, cater to organisational needs besides the closet and neat column of shelves. The pattern play in gold behind the bed is awe-inspiring too, while golden concealed lighting emanating from the recesses of the false ceiling adds a soft glow to the bedroom.
Done up in lavish richly veined marble, the compact but extremely stylish master bathroom is an intensely invigorating space. Clear glass encloses the long tub and shower arrangement, while on the left stands a sleek white cabinet which hold the modern sink. The quirkily illuminated mirror definitely is a stunner.
The rich and vibrant bedspread in this bedroom is a source of visual delight and positive energy. And it complements the dark wood of the bed nicely. The wooden panels of the in-built closets on the wall are artistically patterned to break the monotony of the creamy white walls.
Bright yellow adorns the dark wooden bed in the son’s bedroom, and adds a dose of cheer to the space. The denim like pattern on the closet behind the bed and the bedside table helps too. A colourful work of art and delicate corner shelves with global knickknacks keep the space lively and creative at all times.
Creative touches, peppy colours and patterns, and bright ideas have made this elegant Mumbai apartment an endearing place to live in.