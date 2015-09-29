6 fantastic garden ideas

This is an intriguing take on cacti plants and their pots. A lot of people have been stung by a cactus at some point and regretted having gotten close to the plant in the first place. This time, the idea implemented has been to warn and dissuade anyone who would be curious, would have forgotten or didn't know how a cactus' sting hurts. Nails have been pushed through the pot outwards to create a spiky cactus pot. Funnily enough, the pot mirrors the type of plant it contains: a cactus in a cactus pot, how clever!