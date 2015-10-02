A lovely Indian home

Indian home decor is widely known to be simple yet stylish with immense importance given to wooden furniture, bright and earthy colours, heirloom pieces handed down from ancestors, art pieces, plants, and more. This beautiful home designed by jrarchitects spells understated style and charm. It is the perfect blend of modern design with Indian sensibilities. The yellow lights bring a sense of warmth and ease into the rooms, creating a relaxed ambience. The occasional pops of colour add vibrancy to this home.
Read on to find out more about what makes this home stand out.
An Indian home is hardly ever complete without wooden furniture. It adds a traditional and antique look that is absolutely mesmerising. The simple wooden sofa and chairs are decorated with comfortable seating cushions in two varying shades of green. Plopped onto them are vibrant cushions. The windows feature blinds in a lovely shade of green that brings freshness. Atop a traditional-looking rug sits a beautiful centre table. This room gets a modern touch with the wall decor behind the sofa.
This quaint and lovely dining space oozes simple style and warmth. The prominence of the colour yellow comes across in the wall, ceiling lights, and rug. The small wooden dining table is flanked by two chair on one side and a bench on the other. The large hexagon painting breathes in positive energy into the space.
Check out more interesting dining table ideas here.
This lovely, vibrant wine cabinet oozes sophistication and class into the room. Crafted from wood, it sports dark hues of red and brown, giving it an earthy appeal. This cabinet stands out against the bare wall.
Get more ideas on wine cabinets and cellars here.
The passage of this home dedicates a shelf entirely for books. Its unique design makes it eye-catching. The mirror next to the book shelf covers from ceiling to floor, adding extra space to the corridor. The use of dark wood goes well against the Italian marble floor.
This simple master bedroom oozes minimalist style. The walls are painted a light cream colour with a single wall adornment atop the bed. The double bed features an attractive cladded head board that is decorated with gorgeous silks in different colours and patterns.
This lovely bedroom makes most of the space. The single wooden bed features a Vintage style head borad with deep impressions. The warming and soothing peach colour on the walls further add to the Vintage look. The wooden picture frames add character to this room.
The balcony features a space saving shelf that sports a bright blue colour that stands out. The lovely potted plants are neatly arranged in this lovely and unconventional shelf for plants. The bright yellow ceiling light casts a warm and soothing ambience over the space.