A lovely Indian home

Indian home decor is widely known to be simple yet stylish with immense importance given to wooden furniture, bright and earthy colours, heirloom pieces handed down from ancestors, art pieces, plants, and more. This beautiful home designed by jrarchitects spells understated style and charm. It is the perfect blend of modern design with Indian sensibilities. The yellow lights bring a sense of warmth and ease into the rooms, creating a relaxed ambience. The occasional pops of colour add vibrancy to this home.

Read on to find out more about what makes this home stand out.