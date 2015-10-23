A homely apartment in Kundanahalli

The other striking feature of this room is the bunk bed. Done exactly in the same black and white finish as the wardrobe, this bed will indeed make you sleep like a baby. The bunk bed here comes with a twist. This design beats the traditional horizontal pattern, but instead has the lower bed projecting perpendicularly to the upper bed. This covers a lot of space in the bedroom and makes it look more full. The stairs also come with a twist. Instead of having the regular climbers in the sides, the designer has used the extra space on the side to make permanent stairs that are stronger and long lasting. They merge in the total design pretty well and will not make you feel as out of place. The wood used for the bed is very strong and totally safe for the kids.

The fresh and vibrant blue color on the walls and the matching curtains, make it a perfect dwelling place for the kids. This bed comes along with a mirror and a drawer that negates the need of an extra dresser in the room. Basically, everything from the bed to the dresser and the bookshelf are united in this single unit.

