6 Dressing table ideas

Any bedroom is incomplete without the humble dressing table. Not only do they add a style statement but also serve as an important utility item. Dressing tables are available in various designs and styles, Most times accompanied by mirrors and a chest of drawers that accommodate essential items. You can get a dressing table that blends well with the rest of your home decor. There are ample of styles to choose from, like Vintage, Classic, Modern, Rustic, and so much more.
Browse the some of the below examples to get a better idea.
This refined dressing table is fit for a Queen! The dressing table with curved legs sport an opulent golden colour. The matching sitting stool features button-sized impressions that ooze classic style. The golden round mirror gives this dressing nook a complete look.
Traditional furniture pieces bring an aesthetic appeal to your home decor. Most traditional furniture's make use of different wood in various colours. In this example, this simple and space-saving dressing table stands out against the rustic and abstract wall design. The dark and rich hue of brown oozes antique style. It features a chest of drawers with traditional metal pull-out handles. The stand alone mirror on the top is a subtle yet attractive piece.
If you love Vintage furniture pieces with an old-world charm, the dressing table in this example is apt for you. Vintage pieces are ideal for the princess in you. In this example, the lovely stand-alone dressing table is complete with curved legs that is typical of Vintage pieces. The metal pull-out handles set off brilliantly against the off-white colour.
This beautiful Oriental style dressing table and stool will make you feel like a gorgeous Asian woman. Designed by Asia Dragon, it sports a dark and rich black colour. The intricate floral and abstract designs that are typical of Asian sensibilities. The curved legs of the dressing table and stool give it a unique appeal.
This rustic styled apartment features a simple wooden dressing table. The raw look of this dressing table spells rustic and cottage style at once. The drawer can easily accommodate make-up items and other essentials.
Most classic dressing tables feature three-way mirrors that look absolutely stunning. In this example, the gorgeous wooden dressing table spells class and sophistication. The three-way mirror adds a lovely old-world charm that is hard to miss. A small stool completes its look.