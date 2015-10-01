6 Dressing table ideas

Any bedroom is incomplete without the humble dressing table. Not only do they add a style statement but also serve as an important utility item. Dressing tables are available in various designs and styles, Most times accompanied by mirrors and a chest of drawers that accommodate essential items. You can get a dressing table that blends well with the rest of your home decor. There are ample of styles to choose from, like Vintage, Classic, Modern, Rustic, and so much more.

Browse the some of the below examples to get a better idea.