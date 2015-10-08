A stunning home in Yellow

It is interesting to note how the use of yellow has been incorporated in the hallway of the house. The door knobs used are square and of yellow color. A small table has been placed in the makeshift alcove where large photo frame and flowers provide the yellow color. The rest of the hallway is dominated by brown color but the bits of yellow in between provide a welcome break from this.

