Residence at breach candy

The living room is the first room that people see when they walk into the house so it makes sense to pay a little extra attention to the details here. In this design, maximum usage of space has been done as can be seen in the way the study or workstation has been combined with the living space. An L-shaped couch dominates the center space of the room with a coffee table. There are windows against two walls that provide a lot of natural light and those have been covered with simple rolling shades. A book shelf against one wall provides ample space to store books and place decorative items. One section of the shelf has even been used as a proxy bar. The interesting feature here is the way the small orange bulbs have been lined up below the bookshelf. They are at a vantage point from where, when switched on, they would provide a nice decorative touch and would also give a soft glow to the room. Paired with the ceiling lamp, this would be enough to provide lighting for this room. White is the overall theme of the room which goes well with the light wooden flooring.