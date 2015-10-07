Your home is a reflection of yourself. The best way to decorate your home is to make it comfortable and cozy where you can be at peace. Even small apartments can be decorated very nicely to give them a modern and trendy look. It would be important to focus on maximizing the use of every inch of space available. If doing the interior of your new house has been on your mind or redecorating your old house has been keeping you up at night, then here is a tour of this beautiful residence at breach candy designed by architects Dhruva Samal & Associates.
The living room is the first room that people see when they walk into the house so it makes sense to pay a little extra attention to the details here. In this design, maximum usage of space has been done as can be seen in the way the study or workstation has been combined with the living space. An L-shaped couch dominates the center space of the room with a coffee table. There are windows against two walls that provide a lot of natural light and those have been covered with simple rolling shades. A book shelf against one wall provides ample space to store books and place decorative items. One section of the shelf has even been used as a proxy bar. The interesting feature here is the way the small orange bulbs have been lined up below the bookshelf. They are at a vantage point from where, when switched on, they would provide a nice decorative touch and would also give a soft glow to the room. Paired with the ceiling lamp, this would be enough to provide lighting for this room. White is the overall theme of the room which goes well with the light wooden flooring.
This is an ideal design for a family dining room. The center of attraction in this room is no doubt the dining table which is of a different design. The entire piece is assembled which is evident from the fact that the table is dark wood and the chairs are made from light wood. The interesting combination of chairs and a wide bench has provided a lot of seating space, making this a good place to house parties and call friends or family for dinner. Tiles have been used on the floor and the walls have been decorated by placing a large mirror and paintings.
The use of mirrors in a dining room is pretty unconventional, but here, along with the small side table, it gives a very good look. Overall themes for this room is the mix of light and dark wood.
Normally, there are not many experiments that one can do with the kitchen décor. But one can always play with colors and that is the main idea behind this design. The use of blue color for the cabinets is again unconventional, but it gives a very cheerful look to the kitchen. The walls are tiled and off white shade have been used to let the blue of the cabinets blend in well. The cabinet is made from an easy to use material and the covering has been provided by using vinyl which is easy to clean and maintain.
This design for a bedroom is again very unconventional, but nonetheless it gives a very good look. The flooring is primarily tiled and a separate wooden structure has been created for the bed. Lighting is provided by two ceiling lamps and two small lamps on the wall behind the bed. The only color in this room is added by the wallpaper that is placed on the wall behind the bed. A very simple and sober design for the bedroom.