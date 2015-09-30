A home for a lifetime

A swanky bathroom with white and blue mosaics accompanies the room. It is equipped with the latest fixtures and sanitary ware. The second room of this house is slightly brighter owing to the bright coral blue table resting in one corner. The grand and royal appeal of this table not only makes the room vibrant but also adds freshness and cheer.

This house is built on simple, sober yet stylish theme and will serve as an ideal family home or post retirement residence. For more ideas and inspiration, here's a view of an ultra modern bungalow