A home for a lifetime

This house by designer Taller Estilo Arquitectura is indeed a perfect blend of modern colors and traditional designs. The one thing that instantly catches your attention is the suave and designer flooring which is specific to each room. This place is very homely and exudes warmth and bliss from every corner. A picture-perfect place with simple architecture and not-so-fancy furniture is surely going to make your family bonds stronger.
The dining area is an extension to the kitchen area. With a beautiful chandelier on the top, this place boasts of togetherness. Nothing fancy about this part of the house, other than the durable and long lasting dining table along with the very traditional chairs to complement it’s design. The dining table overlooks the patio.
The dining room opens into the living area, which is compact and cozy. With minimalist furniture, this place has a very rustic and traditional feel to it. A sprawling sofa set and a wooden base center table occupies most of the space. A relaxing wooden chair and a beautiful handmade wall hanging keeps this place deeply rooted. You just cannot miss the flooring of the room as the orange and brown combination perfectly compliments the wooden features.
This house has a very beautiful and serene patio. It is nothing less than an actual beach. A compact personal pool surrounded by green trees makes you feel close to nature. You can take a dip whenever you want without bothering about the surroundings or expenses. What bliss!! Accompanying the pool is a huge hammock that urges you to lounge on it every time you see it. Also, to complete the beach look, you have beach chairs for an ultimate relaxing experience. The stairs adjoining the pool take you to the terrace to have a closer look at the sky. The backyard of this place is nothing less than a natural spa and with its impeccable beauty will serve as a perfect place for meditation.
This humble yet elegantly stylish house has 2 bedrooms with personal bathrooms. The master bedroom is built with a minimalist design. It has a king size bed with two compact wooden side tables. A wooden bookshelf and a rocking chair are the only other piece of furniture present. The main attraction, however, is the traditional flooring design. The beautiful flowery patterns will make you take your feet away from them. This design covers the whole room and adds a dash of vibrancy.
A swanky bathroom with white and blue mosaics accompanies the room. It is equipped with the latest fixtures and sanitary ware. The second room of this house is slightly brighter owing to the bright coral blue table resting in one corner. The grand and royal appeal of this table not only makes the room vibrant but also adds freshness and cheer.
This house is built on simple, sober yet stylish theme and will serve as an ideal family home or post retirement residence. For more ideas and inspiration, here's a view of an ultra modern bungalow