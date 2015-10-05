Simple outside, Exotic inside!

The kitchen made is a modern masterpiece. The curved breakfast table and washbasins are a wonder by the designer Taller Estilo Arquitectura. This place overlooks the swimming area and will keep you happy even while cooking. The kitchen of this house is perfectly in line with the overall ambiance of the place. It is a peaceful corner with all basic amenities like fridge, oven, microwave, etc. Wood is the hero of this area as you can see stools, cabinets and drawers made of strong and sturdy wood. A long, slender chimney with a light wood coating, totally steals the show. It is so neat and intricately designed that it can easily beat the modern stainless steel hood chimneys. A very innovative concept is the simple and sober lamps that are suspended from the ceiling to provide enough lighting in the kitchen. For more creative and modern storage solutions in the kitchen, here's an ideabook you shouldn't miss out : Kitchen storage