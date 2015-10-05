Simple outside, Exotic inside!

Elegant exteriors and beautiful and exquisite interiors define this place. Glancing at the plain and sober facade, this house might seem to be just another one of those common houses but once you put your feet inside, you will definitely be amazed by the royal entrance. It expands into a splendid property, which is indeed a treat for the eyes.
Let’s start the tour with the facade. It is a pink entrance with a low height gate and walls densely covered with trees and climbers. The first room you encounter after entering is the hall.
The hall has a dark wood bookshelf and traditional windows. Artistically designed colored flooring can never go unnoticed. Also, a round glass platform resting on a designed log of wood makes the antique center table. This place is ideal for reading a book or spending a quiet evening besides nature.
From the hall you smoothly sail into the living room, which overlooks the beautiful blue patio. A beige sofa set, symmetrically placed around a round center table gives a very realistic feel to the living room. A large black painting rests lavishly on one entire wall. The dining room is nothing but an extension of the living room. The beautiful and bright dining area has blue dining chairs to match the blue patio. A different lighting can be seen in this area. All the bulbs are suspended from the ceiling in a symmetrical manner. The natural light is the only source of light other than these hanging lights. The patio is a bright area with bright royal blue shades combined with the natural green.
The basement is the most interesting part of this house. With a cave like decor, this area has a strange and secluded feel to it. The walls are colored with unusual shades and metallic designs. There is minimal light on the slotted wall, which is creatively placed on one side. Black metal stairs take you from the wood flooring to the top floor. This place has a unique aura and is worth a look.
The guest bedroom is another one of those cozy and quiet places where you can sleep like a baby. The two single beds overlook the serene patio. The wooden wardrobe is in perfect unison with the wooden window frames and the doors. The blue and white flooring and the blue patio are like a match made in heaven. The second guest bedroom has a double bed with a beautifully designed metal frame. The huge French doors take you to the patio and make you feel in the lap of nature. The multi-colored painting and the soft sheen curtains add the perfect splash of color. The blue and yellow flooring is again the super hit feature of this room.
A classy bathroom with a minimal design can be witnessed in this household. Made out of marble and marble finished tiles, this bathroom has a small garden wall that helps you rejuvenate and freshen up after a tiring day at work. The red towels and yellow flowers compliment the natural green in its true sense.
This room is huge and spacious. It overlooks the green patio and wakes you up to the soulful chirping of the birds every morning. Nothing much to fancy about this room, other than the beautiful colored flooring and the light wrought iron bed which give a bright contrast to the subtle pastel shades.
The kitchen made is a modern masterpiece. The curved breakfast table and washbasins are a wonder by the designer Taller Estilo Arquitectura. This place overlooks the swimming area and will keep you happy even while cooking. The kitchen of this house is perfectly in line with the overall ambiance of the place. It is a peaceful corner with all basic amenities like fridge, oven, microwave, etc. Wood is the hero of this area as you can see stools, cabinets and drawers made of strong and sturdy wood. A long, slender chimney with a light wood coating, totally steals the show. It is so neat and intricately designed that it can easily beat the modern stainless steel hood chimneys. A very innovative concept is the simple and sober lamps that are suspended from the ceiling to provide enough lighting in the kitchen.