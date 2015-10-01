The bold and beautiful red color defines majority of this gorgeous house by Taller Estilo Arquitectura. The classy and elegant work done by the designers can be easily justified by the unique and creative patterns running throughout this house. It is a unique concoction of traditional and modern designs.
This place is besides the terrace. It has minimum color and is mostly done in white pastels. The only brightness comes from the colorful and flowery floor design. Minimal furniture is used, as there is just a side table and a chair other than the bed. Glass windows and doors help you make the terrace very much a part of this room. This is indeed a heavenly abode with such beauty of colors demonstrated by designers that you would never want to leave this place. This place shows us the real power of nature and how it can shape our day and make it a beautiful one.
This house is homely, peaceful and extremely classy. The fresh green exteriors coupled with light white interiors make it a perfect dwelling paradise. Turn this house into a home with love and togetherness.
The kitchen of this house overlooks the patio and the other greener patches of the house. Done beautifully in red, this part is bright and brimming with energy. The kitchen platform is build against the wall in a lengthwise fashion. This helps you save space and utilize the other part as dining area as done in this case. A white dining table with contrasting black chairs complete the kitchen area.
What a beauty! The patio here has a small Jacuzzi built in a circular fashion along the corner. Surrounding it are green climbers and white stepping stones which very much resemble mushrooms. Two white relaxing chairs complete the overall look. This place is just picture perfect as it has green from the climbers, blue from the water and red from the inside furniture all in one frame.
This room is the first place you encounter after entering. It has a very subtle design with a light beige sofa set, a TV cabinet and a wall mirror to finish the look. It is minimally designed and has a lot of open space. A dark blue lacquered wall has simple and stylish paintings hung over it in a very stylish way. This provides a perfect contrast to the white walls and ceiling. A black and comfortable pouf is placed against this wall in contrast to the beige sofa set.
This is the last room on the ground floor. It has a very rustic feel to it as wooden furniture here steals the show. A light wood cabinet and a huge wooden bookshelf, fill most of the space. Also, a guitar elegantly placed in a corner of the room gives a very trendy feel. The beautiful white door with wooden frames makes this room extremely cozy and homely. For more ideas and inspiration on shelves and storage for kid's room, here's a very resourceful ideabook for you: Shelves: Storage and Display
By far, this place is the center of attraction of this exotic residence. There are only two rooms on the top floor, one being the closed terrace and other, the master bedroom. The terrace has a lovely combination of colors. The bright pink contrasts with the subtle white, which has a beautiful backdrop of hazy blue sky. A lovely seating area is built in the center and a blend of pink and white seating cushions is provided to finish the overall look. Plants beaming with freshness and bliss further surround this whole area. Similar mushroom shaped white chairs as in the patio are also placed on the terrace to have those lovely chats with friends and family.