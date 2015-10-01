This place is besides the terrace. It has minimum color and is mostly done in white pastels. The only brightness comes from the colorful and flowery floor design. Minimal furniture is used, as there is just a side table and a chair other than the bed. Glass windows and doors help you make the terrace very much a part of this room. This is indeed a heavenly abode with such beauty of colors demonstrated by designers that you would never want to leave this place. This place shows us the real power of nature and how it can shape our day and make it a beautiful one.

This house is homely, peaceful and extremely classy. The fresh green exteriors coupled with light white interiors make it a perfect dwelling paradise. Turn this house into a home with love and togetherness.