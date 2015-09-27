A home full of mirrors

This house has a beautiful terrace with such unique and out-of-the-box designs that you would be forced to appreciate the designers. The fencing is done using stone wall which has a mix of beige and brown stones. This house has an open dining area, which is surrounded by green trees on all sides. The dining table is in a perfect combination of white and gray, which totally compliments the shade of stone wall. A unique lighting system is introduced near the dining table. Three squares of marble are perfectly placed in a big marble with lamps fitted inside them. This decor is one of its kind and goes well with the overall look. The lights emitted are perfect for eating and serving. The terrace floor has a grand entry from inside. The uniquely done stairs lead you to the marble floored terrace. Beautiful blue pottery flower pots, welcome you with open arms. This is the holy place to get relaxed and enjoy nature to the fullest. The other rooms of the house also have huge glass windows to overlook the patio and the terrace.