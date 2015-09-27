A home full of mirrors

True to its name, this place is indeed a house of mirrors. Surrounded by mirrors on all sides, this modern household exemplifies the kempt and upmarket architecture by designer Taller Estilo Architectura. Let’s take you on through a tour of one of the most loved household’s of Spain.
This is located on the first floor and opens onto the terrace. As per the name, even this room has floor to ceiling glass windows and doors. This place is a heavenly abode as everything in this room from the floor to the ceiling is in white. A compact wooden vanity occupies a small corner of the room. There is no additional furniture in this room, which makes it look more airy and spacious. You can imagine waking up in the morning by the beautiful sun rays falling on your face. Isn't it awesome? Want to browse similar architecture designs? Here's another ideabook you could refer : The cutting house
The living area is the first thing you encounter while entering the house. It is made all the more welcoming by use of soft and subtle shades. Wooden furniture is the main hero of this place. A sturdy wooden table rests in the center surrounded by a compact sofa set and solid wooden chairs. This room overlooks the patio area, which is serene and pure white shaded.
The stairs from the ground floor to the top floor are very artistically and intricately designed. They run perpendicular to each other. A small area under the stairs is used as a study area with a royal chair resting in the middle. The stairs are covered with a beige carpet running through the middle.
The master bathroom is truly a place to gain inspiration and motivation. It is hard to believe that even a bathroom can be given such a classy look. This bathroom has a very earthy feel pertaining to the stonework and the garden wall. The garden area is covered with pebbles and a green outdoor plant that adds bright green color to the very subtle bathroom. The stonework here comprises of a washbasin and a mirror fitted on a curvy cut out stone. Also, the flooring of the bathroom is in a distinct blue color that matches the water hues.
The patio is definitely a place to get mesmerized by the beauty of nature. The strategically done lighting glows up the entire place for a royal look. The sandy ground and generously green trees surround the house and keep it fresh and peaceful. This house has a huge patio, which is much bigger than the usual size. Floor lights and ceiling lights work together to keep the area well lit.
This house has a beautiful terrace with such unique and out-of-the-box designs that you would be forced to appreciate the designers. The fencing is done using stone wall which has a mix of beige and brown stones. This house has an open dining area, which is surrounded by green trees on all sides. The dining table is in a perfect combination of white and gray, which totally compliments the shade of stone wall. A unique lighting system is introduced near the dining table. Three squares of marble are perfectly placed in a big marble with lamps fitted inside them. This decor is one of its kind and goes well with the overall look. The lights emitted are perfect for eating and serving. The terrace floor has a grand entry from inside. The uniquely done stairs lead you to the marble floored terrace. Beautiful blue pottery flower pots, welcome you with open arms. This is the holy place to get relaxed and enjoy nature to the fullest. The other rooms of the house also have huge glass windows to overlook the patio and the terrace.