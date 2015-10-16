A splendid home among the woods

Walking past this ordinary door and window with ornate grill one would never guess the sheer opulence and architectural beauty that lies behind its walls. As one walks in the wonderful combination of glass and wood greet the views eye and the simplistic layout which gives each room a unique niche. For a moment the abundance of green around its floors and garden may seem overwhelming but they provide a beautiful contrast to white walls and golden brown furniture. Built on two levels with a wide patio and circular swimming pool on its ground floor this home by designer Taller Estilo Arquitectura is a perfect combination of style and imagination.
Whether one walks out of the archway or the wooden door of living room, it brings us into the brightly lit dining and kitchen area. We love the way its sparkling green floor harmonizes the blue glass wall on one side and a warm orange dining table on the other. An extra chair for guests may look lonesome against the light pink wall, but it is bathed in the warm light from the metal lamp overhead.
Colorful floor with beautiful flowers is the first thing that delights guests when they walk into this wide room which flows seamlessly into different directions and connects other parts of the house to the living room. Against the wall is a deep sea green settee facing two simplistic sofa chairs and is complimented by antique cupboard for storing books and relevant knick knacks. Finished looking through the books and admiring the picture? Then walk through the archway to explore further sections of the house like the kitchen and the backyard with its lush greenery and swimming pool.
A subtle turn brings us to the warm kitchen decorated entirely out of wood and provided with a granite counter. A tiny island adds class to this kitchen which has attractive little wooden stools for enjoying a quick snack and a wash area built into the island. We can see a fleet of stairs going upstairs at one end of the room that is separated by sliding glass doors. The beautiful pool is beckoning us to explore the outdoors now.
To get to this mesmerizing section of the house, we walk out of the sliding doors in the dining area into the foyer with low brown seats on the green tiled floor. Non swimmers can just sit on the seats in the open air and enjoy the view of lush gardens on one side while swimmers can immerse themselves into the cool waters of the pristine blue pool. The clever architectural structure of this house is most obvious over here as the space between the front wall and the rest of the house has been cleverly used to make a patio and sit-out for the residents.
The bedroom upstairs has been decorated in a simplistic style with white furnishings and light yellow walls. Twin wooden tables hold silk lanterns on both sides of the bed. The floor here is entirely designed out of wood in keeping with the jungle lodge atmosphere of the house. Slide open stained glass doors of the bedroom to walk into the patio for an evening with friends and family under starlight. The breathtaking view of trees and greenery from this patio has to be seen to be believed. Everything about this house speaks about the clever use of design and materials to turn it into a safe haven for its owners. Single bedroom downstairs away at a stone’s throw from the pool is ideal for use by guests and owners when they want to enjoy a quick dip during warm nights. The house has been cleverly designed around the pool to keep it cool during hot summer months.
