A splendid home among the woods

The bedroom upstairs has been decorated in a simplistic style with white furnishings and light yellow walls. Twin wooden tables hold silk lanterns on both sides of the bed. The floor here is entirely designed out of wood in keeping with the jungle lodge atmosphere of the house. Slide open stained glass doors of the bedroom to walk into the patio for an evening with friends and family under starlight. The breathtaking view of trees and greenery from this patio has to be seen to be believed. Everything about this house speaks about the clever use of design and materials to turn it into a safe haven for its owners. Single bedroom downstairs away at a stone’s throw from the pool is ideal for use by guests and owners when they want to enjoy a quick dip during warm nights. The house has been cleverly designed around the pool to keep it cool during hot summer months.

