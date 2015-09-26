A home full of serenity and harmony

From the outside, this home appears like any other residence down the lane with a simple wooden door raised slightly above the pavement level with an almost invisible step. Two antique lamps placed on either side of the door light up the surroundings. Built in Mediterranean style with pristine white walls and high roof to keep temperature under control, the house glows with inner beauty and harmony. From outside no one can gauge the purity of design and architecture that has gone into creating this spectacular home. Architect Taller Estilo Arquitectura have truly proved their excellence by designing this masterpiece.
The home has been designed in a flowing pattern such that rooms literally flow into each other and there are no abrupt hindrances. This spacious room opens out to the pool area on one side and the wall is made up of opaque sliding doors so privacy can be given to pool users if there are guests in the living room. The white wood chairs are in harmony with sparkling green floor and comfortable gray settee against the wall. Golden colored light attachments add sparkle to the flawless white walls that appear soothing against the attractive blue/white painting of lilies on the wall. Cleverly placed flower arrangements in green and fuchsias delight guests while sunlight streams in from the open door room with natural light.
Visitors walking into the lobby section will be entranced by the contrast of tiled floors in the center and the modern painting and white walls. From the entrance walkway one can have a clear view of the living room with its sparkling green floor. Low chairs near the living room door give partnership to the attractively designed table holding a blue vase with fresh bunch of season flowers.
The open floor plan of this elegant home highlights the clever use of light and color to provide a feeling of serenity and calmness. Green floor extends from the living area to the kitchen and dining area that is cleverly designed as an extension of the living room area. Warm walnut table adorns the dining room and is supported by high-back chairs. Modern kitchen on its left side has light pink tiles above the counter that appear like tiny bricks from afar. A modern island divides the kitchen and the dining area and three high stools placed before it are ideal places to sit and enjoy lengthy chats with the cook. Three metal hanging lamps add brightness to the area and make cooking in this attractively designed kitchen a pleasure.
From the sparkling blue tiled floor to the simplistic bedside table and the pristine white bed sheets and walls, this room exudes peace and tranquility. Black four poster bed is minimalist and provides the perfect contrast to green pillow and white upholstery. A single painting adorns the walls while an artistic design above the bed brings harmony to the room.
This is the most unglamorous part of an otherwise classy house. The walls of shelves on one side have been left bare without the usual cupboard. A single round glass adorns the wall above the sink and is supported by a dazzling purple vase while blue octagon shaped tiles bring the vividness of Mediterranean Sea. Walk-in shower closet at one end of the bathroom placed just before the windows gives a feeling of space even in an enclosed corner.
Let us now come to the best section of this classy house which is its enormous swimming pool built into the garden. Surrounded by lush greenery, the rectangular pool is built into the ground and is lit from below. Several foot high stone wall surrounding the property provides privacy to owners such that family members and guests can enjoy a swim even at odd hours. A detailed tour of this home designed in simplistic style open up the viewers’ eyes to efficient use of space that can build a home which encompasses its owners with warmth and peace.
