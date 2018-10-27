7 Modern Staircase Designs For Indian Homes

If you think that feature walls, chandeliers and accessorizing are passé, how do you add a unique and stunning element to your home? Have you ever thought of making your staircase the highlight of your home?

Whether you live in a duplex apartment or a house with multiple levels, a well-designed staircase can become the central feature that makes your home memorable. We’ve picked these 7 modern staircases that might make you want to add one to your house or apartment.