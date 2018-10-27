7 Modern Staircase Designs For Indian Homes

If you think that feature walls, chandeliers and accessorizing are passé, how do you add a unique and stunning element to your home? Have you ever thought of making your staircase the highlight of your home?
Whether you live in a duplex apartment or a house with multiple levels, a well-designed staircase can become the central feature that makes your home memorable. We’ve picked these 7 modern staircases that might make you want to add one to your house or apartment.
Make the stairwell appear more spacious by using glass panels instead of staircase railings or banisters. It gives a nice open feel to the area like in this beautiful home where it doesn’t hide the bright yellow wall paint. Paired with the wooden steps and railing, the effect is modern and helps to add a warm ambiance to the home.
Add a fun element to a loft or a terrace area by designing a custom built staircase that reflects your passion or personality, whether it is music or sports. In this home, the canoe-design staircase in bright yellow presents an eye-catching feature. It is guaranteed to be the centre of attraction at any party or gathering!
If you have a staircase in the entryway of your apartment and don’t want the area to look cramped, a floating glass and wood staircase like this one is a great option. It adds a stunning modern element and also helps to keep the area bright. In this professionally designed home, it blends with the minimalist colour scheme throughout creating a synergistic effect.
If wood is a predominant feature in your home, a wooden ladder-like staircase is a nice way to add an interesting design element. It presents a casual feel. Additionally, the warm wood tones enhance the cosy ambiance, while the gap between the steps makes the area look airy and less cluttered.
Ditch staircase rails and instead opt for suspended strings that act as a safety barrier for your stairs. The use of metal against the white paint adds an almost industrial feel to the home – the ultimate in modern minimalist design! Matching trims on the under-stair storage drawers make the staircase look like it is built using blocks.
Sensor lighting is another way to add interest to a staircase and elevate it from ordinary to gorgeous. The wood and glass floating staircase in this home is modern. However, it’s the sparkling sensor lights automatically switching on and off, which make it memorable. They add a theatrical element by lighting up as soon as a guest steps on the stairs.
This modern design makes clever use of wood and glass to create a staircase that is spectacular as well as safe. It works well even in family homes with young children, as the barricade provided by the plexiglass along the railing as well as in the gap between the steps provide child-proofing without taking away from the beautiful design.
In general, modern staircases are light, see-through and geometric in design. They might not have the flourish or flair of ornately carved traditional banisters, but the simplicity in their design adds a lot more to a home in terms of brightness and airiness.