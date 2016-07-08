8 Small Indian Homes Under 30 Lakhs

For a young couple setting up a home or a person looking for a small cosy place, not too many budget options are available in India’s metropolises. Invariably, one has to compromise between living in the heart of the city in a small apartment and moving to the outskirts for a more spacious option.
If you aren’t willing to give up the advantages of living at the city centre, don’t get disheartened! The good news is that you can get a home designed within your budget. These 8 Indian homes stand testimony to the fact.
Often, simplicity is the key to designing a home within an affordable budget. This three-bedroom apartment in Pune is a classic example of how the smart use of colour and simple furniture can make one feel that less is more. Low seating and floating shelves make the home seem spacious, while wall art adds a nice lived-in look.
Sometimes it just takes a bit of imagination to convert a box-like room with a high ceiling into a small and cosy loft home. The floating floor-cum-ceiling divides the area into two levels with stairs leading to the higher floor. The partition wall extends up from floor to ceiling, tucking away the kitchen behind the living area and offering privacy in the bedroom on the upper floor.
Located in a 1918 building, step into this tiny 322 square feet apartment and its modernity will surprise you! The plush upholstered sofa-cum-bed in the living-cum-bedroom and the fold-down glass-topped dining table that doubles up as a cabinet door show that good design is achievable on a budget.
This studio would be a dream home for an artist or a creative soul. It manages to incorporate all the essentials. The bed doubles up as a divan by day. Floor cushions provide additional seating. The study table doubles up as a snack counter. Bright, colourful flooring tiles and wall panels lend an artistic ambiance, while book shelves wrap around all four walls of the small home adding to the cosiness.
Located on a portion of a terrace of a building in Bangalore, this Rs.30-lakh one-bed unit is designed so that it can convert to a two-bed home to accommodate extra guests. The design is simple and modern. The modular sofa unit in the living area can be rearranged to form a bed. Sliding doors help to maintain privacy in the bedroom and bathroom.
When space is a constraint like in Mumbai, size doesn’t matter. It’s all about comfort and convenience. This cosy box-like room manages to accommodate a bed, sofa, dining table, wardrobe and kitchenette into the tiny space. Its no-frills approach doesn’t focus so much on design as it does on functionality but at a total cost of Rs.7 lakhs, one really can’t complain!
Perfect for a young couple, this trendy one-bedroom apartment is minimalist and modern. A wall mounted TV, bean bag, bench seating in the living area as well as table and bench seating in the dining area gives it a clean and spacious feel.
The interiors of this two bedroom home in Mangalore cost just Rs.12 lakhs. The use of cream flooring tiles and wall paint contrasted by rich brown wood tones of the cabinets and wall panels create an elegant ambiance. The customized modular kitchen completes the modern look.
As you can see, anything is possible with creativity and good design! So, if you are hesitating to get your home designed or renovated because you are worried about the cost, you no longer have a valid excuse. For more budget interior design tips, visit this ideabook.