8 Small Indian Homes Under 30 Lakhs

For a young couple setting up a home or a person looking for a small cosy place, not too many budget options are available in India’s metropolises. Invariably, one has to compromise between living in the heart of the city in a small apartment and moving to the outskirts for a more spacious option.

If you aren’t willing to give up the advantages of living at the city centre, don’t get disheartened! The good news is that you can get a home designed within your budget. These 8 Indian homes stand testimony to the fact.