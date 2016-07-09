A charming city home with elegant interiors

Every home is designed for providing shelter to its occupants irrespective of its size and it is up to the owners to personalize it and turn a structure of bricks and glass into an abode of joy and happy memories . The town house we tour today is a modern contemporary structure built on two levels with an open car park in the front yard. Designed by Leon, Mexico based Disain Architects, the common areas of the home are built on open floor design to enable maximum utilization of space while the exterior facade is styled in clean lines with a mix of natural and artificial elements. The dynamic duo Arq Francisco Felix and Diego Acosta Catellano Arq from Disain Architects have designed the charming home as per customer requirements by applying their cardinal principles of “creativity”, “skill” and “knowledge”.
Charming mixture of diverse elements has turned the ordinary exteriors of geometric designs into something worthy of admiration. Brick paved parking area is smart enough not to require a covered garage. Brick touches, large French windows and sandstone help to break up the monotony of this white facade by interspersing them with each other to create an eye-catching structure. Instead of using a single color the designers have made an elegant patchwork of different textures and colors for an elegant finish. Stone, glass and brick accentuate the modern style of this home while the green patches of grass enliven the plain front yard.
Doesn’t the combination of living and dining area in soothing neutral tones of blue, white and grey make you gasp in pleasure at the sheer elegance of this eclectic mix? Blue and white background provides the perfect foil for sparkling white living room furniture and glass topped dining table. Extensive use of glass and mirrors in this region has created multiple reflective surfaces that improve visual depth of both the modern living room and the dining area. Introduction of planters and other natural elements like sea shells, monochrome abstract painting and earthen bowls in the room brings a homely touch.
Elegant combination of colors and textures bring out the classic simplicity of this compact kitchen. Neutral walls bring out the fine grains on brown tiled back-splash and granite counter that are designed for longevity and provide companionship to grey cabinets and floating shelves. This minimalist kitchen space with a small island just needs a couple of bar stools for quick breakfasts on busy days. Large windows and concealed ceiling lights illuminate the kitchen with a warm glow and make the steel appliances sparkle against exquisite ceramic floor.
Attired in the subtle elegance of neutral colors this master bedroom is every city based home owner’s dream come true with large windows showcasing wide expanse of open skies. Dark mahogany borders of windows and mirror are perfectly matched with headrest and dresser opposite the bed. Wall mounted television opposite the bed is guaranteed to entertain viewers till late hours in the night in this bedroom where comfort plays a critical role.
Storage space is always at a premium in city homes and that requirement has been smartly met by these designers by turning the wide corridor into an open storage area with a combination of large and small shelves along with wide drawers. The designers at Homify are respected for creating clever storage solutions that fit into client’s budget and available space and also meet storage requirement.
This bathroom like the rest of the house follows combination of neutral background with touches of dark tones like the light stone counter with built in sink. Dark timber cabinet underneath contrasts against the counter and makes a colorful statement against shower area which is entirely tiled in black. Storage needs are managed by under counter cabinets and cleverly concealed shelves behind the rectangular mirrors.
