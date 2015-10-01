​8 Modular kitchen designs for a small apartment

If you have a small apartment with a not-so spacious kitchen, then getting a kitchen island is a good idea. You will find a counter top in the middle of the cooking space which can be employed for preparing lavish meals. This kind of modular kitchen design may also be noticed in the cookery shows. You may also use the counter top for family dining. Here, you can enjoy more storage space and a larger working area. The kitchen Island is the most desired element of the kitchen where you may incorporate modern kitchen appliances. It is an ideal and functional element in every kitchen. Further, a kitchen island superbly opens up ways to entertain the guests.

