​Stylish cabinets for your bathroom

A bathroom is also a place to relax and pamper yourself. It is the perfect corner where you just want to soak into a hot bubble bath after a long and tiring day at work. Also, a hot shower in the morning helps you kick start your day with high energy and vigor. A modern bathroom should be aesthetically pleasing and spacious at the same time. Listed here are some of the ideas for stylish bathroom cabinets. These ideas will educate you about the modern cabinet designs and help you understand how to use your bathroom space to the maximum.
These wooden cabinets provide a minimalist yet stylish look to your bathroom. It is perfect for a small bathroom and can be placed in the corner or in the center. Wooden cabinets go well with most of the decors and pastel shades. You can use lightwood for a subtle look or darker wood for some added vibrancy. This look uses lightwood that adds warmth to the area. Also, wall shelves made out of the same wood can be mounted in different places for added charm. These wooden cabinets are compact and sleek. Very spacious from the inside, they are ideal for placing your hair and makeup accessories too. The horizontal metal handles are different from the clinched vertical handles and is an absolute treat to watch.
This is a very unique and highly innovative idea. This stylish cabinet can be fitted below your bath tub. It helps to utilize the periphery of the bath tub for string in and placing your toiletries. A beautiful wooden cabinet is built around the bathtub in accordance with the wooden interiors of the bathroom. You can build as many compartments in this cabinet as per your needs and requirements. We absolutely appreciate the idea behind this genius trick as it is a great space saving technique and also renders your bathroom an upmarket look.
This style is an absolute exemplary in space saving ideas. As more and more people are moving from bungalows to apartments, bathroom areas are pretty limited. This idea here helps you utilize the area underneath your wash basins to make a perfect storage option. This also eradicates the need of installing external bathroom vanities and caddies. A series of drawers and shelves can be installed under the sink. These drawers are huge as they cover the entire area under the sink. You can have one big drawer or a series of small drawers inside a big one to place your knick knacks properly. Equip your drawers with small organizers and storage containers for a prim and proper look.
These portable caddies and storage shelves are best suited for large bathrooms. This can be easily stored under the sink or beside the bathtub as it is easy to maneuver and place. You can customize the space according to your needs and requirements. It is also perfect for storing high-end make-up products.
This storage cabinet makes the maximum utilization of vertical space. It is very rare that people use the space above commodes for storage. This design displays how we can make use of every inch of the toilet without disturbing the actual decor.
This stylish bathroom and cabinet design will take you to the stone age. True to its name, this design has wood and stone as the two main protagonists. The stone finished flooring and similar tiles on the walls also add to the effect. Each and every element of this design is in perfect harmony with each other. The traditional square mirror has a wooden frame to go well with the wooden base under the wash basin. Cupboard and drawer like pattern is not used here and everything is openly placed in wooden shelves. The stone washbasin is not a perfect round to depict the archaic period perfectly. Also a wooden shelf is placed besides the basin for completing the look. Same wood is used all throughout. Even the soap dispenser and soap case is also made in stone which makes you time travel in the past.
This design is perfect for Not-so-Spacious bathrooms. Sleek, stylish and sophisticated define this design absolutely accurately. Made from the contrasting color as against the wall, this design portrays a perfect match made in heaven. The combination of vertical and horizontal drawers instantly grabs your attention. Also a small yet highly functional mirror along with a basin underneath completes the entire look. The handles come in contrasting shades and provide the needed glamor. This uniform and sophisticated design make your bathroom look bigger and spacious. These were a few stylish ideas for your bathroom cabinets. They have tried to use the minimum space possible to make it as storage cabinets or drawers. The creativity and talent of the interior designers can be easily seen in these unique ideas.
These sleek and stylish mirror cabinets come with a uniform polish and a silky finish. This elegant design can be further made into a lot of drawers and shelves. The mirror storage is best for storing in your morning and evening routine items. They are easy to grab and will come in extremely handy when you are in a rush.