​Stylish cabinets for your bathroom

This stylish bathroom and cabinet design will take you to the stone age. True to its name, this design has wood and stone as the two main protagonists. The stone finished flooring and similar tiles on the walls also add to the effect. Each and every element of this design is in perfect harmony with each other. The traditional square mirror has a wooden frame to go well with the wooden base under the wash basin. Cupboard and drawer like pattern is not used here and everything is openly placed in wooden shelves. The stone washbasin is not a perfect round to depict the archaic period perfectly. Also a wooden shelf is placed besides the basin for completing the look. Same wood is used all throughout. Even the soap dispenser and soap case is also made in stone which makes you time travel in the past.

