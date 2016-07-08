10 Perfectly Designed Indian Family Homes

Not everyone has the good fortune of living in a family home where strong bonds between generations are nurtured through daily interactions. Once upon a time, joint family homes were a common feature in India but they have dwindled over the years due to large scale urbanization. Few homes carry on the tradition of having more than two generations living under the same roof.

Irrespective of their design, family homes have unmatched warmth and charm with shared spaces such as living rooms and courtyards that ensure that one never feels lonely. These 10 beautiful Indian family homes will have you wistfully wishing that you lived in one!