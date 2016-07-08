10 Perfectly Designed Indian Family Homes

Not everyone has the good fortune of living in a family home where strong bonds between generations are nurtured through daily interactions. Once upon a time, joint family homes were a common feature in India but they have dwindled over the years due to large scale urbanization. Few homes carry on the tradition of having more than two generations living under the same roof.
Irrespective of their design, family homes have unmatched warmth and charm with shared spaces such as living rooms and courtyards that ensure that one never feels lonely. These 10 beautiful Indian family homes will have you wistfully wishing that you lived in one!
This family home in Nagpur is designed for two siblings and their families. It’s spacious with a large kitchen, dining room and living room that can accommodate the whole family. Additionally, a big media room and a terrace garden provide areas where the family can gather for enjoyable evenings.
This aptly named house is designed to hold two separate residences for different generations of a single family. The common areas in the home make the most of the lush landscaping. The living room opens out into a deck that is connected to the pool area where the family can relax.
In Panipat, this double storey house is designed with four bedrooms – one each for the grandparents, parents and daughter as well as an additional guest room. A library-cum-courtyard in the landing, the front lawn and the open rooftop provide ample space for enjoying family time.
Designed by Murali Architects, this Erode home is specifically designed for a family of doctors, who require spaces to unwind after stressful days at the hospital and medical college. Courtyards at every level as well as a rooftop terrace garden present green spaces for relaxing.
Built for a family who moved back to India from the California, this home blends traditional and modern elements. Its open plan has a formal courtyard and living room. However, the highlight is the family courtyard at the heart of the home, which is linked to a barbeque area, family room, informal dining room and kitchen.
A multi-family home with six units, this home gets its name from the honeycomb perforations on its façade. The owner occupies the third level, while his parents live in the penthouse. The home has internal courtyards, a sky court in the master bedroom as well as a terrace on the penthouse for informal family gatherings.
Another modern family home, this one in New Delhi has a large lawn, courtyards off the bedrooms and a spacious living room with a view of the greenery, providing relaxing areas for family bonding.
This luxurious home is Jalandhar oozes old world charm and is reminiscent of a traditional family home. It has huge rooms that can easily accommodate the family and guests. The domed balcony is a perfect place to unwind.
Built in the suburbs of Bangalore, this lovely family home has a unique design, the most noteworthy of which is the family room that hangs at the heart of the house and overlooks the greenery of the internal garden. The outdoor deck presents another relaxing space for the family.
This spacious home has a built-up area of 8,000 square feet, but the clever use of courtyards and pergolas present areas that bring the family closer together.
Which of these family homes would you live to live in?