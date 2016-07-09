Rustic Charm in a Simple but Stylish Mexican Home

Raw hunks of wood characterise the bedroom and its back to basics furniture. The pretty pieces are further livened up by the orange headboard which is the perfect contrast for the grey and green walls. Meanwhile, rustic and visually appealing tiles on the floor render a strong graphic appeal to the space.

This pastoral Mexican home is a celebration of lovely patterns and lively hues once you venture inside. Its rustic outer shell brilliantly conceals the contemporary and arty delights the interiors offer. If you are looking for more ideas, take another tour - A Modern villa of tropical luxury.