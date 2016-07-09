Rustic Charm in a Simple but Stylish Mexican Home

Today, we will take an exciting tour of a rustic, simple yet chic Mexican home in Merida, Yucatan. Merida is famous for its noteworthy Mayan and colonial history, and is a colourful city replete with intriguing architectures and lush greenery. So as you begin exploring the nooks and corners of Loft Vivero by Taco Taller De Arquitectura Contextual, a group of smart architects, you will get to admire how the modest abode has embraced the vibrant Mexican spirit with grace and cheer. While the exterior of the residence is extremely simplistic, the interior is bright, cosy and welcoming. So let’s take a closer look now.
Don’t go by the looks of the simple single storey house with its straightforward lines and solid unpretentious concrete structure. Rather, we can’t help but admire how the shaded porch offers ample space for sinking in a stylish chair and relaxing. Warm, glowing light emanates from the interiors, and motivates us to see more.
The earthy and nature-friendly appeal of the home becomes more evident from this vantage point. The boxy structure with practical windows represents the love for simplicity the owners enjoy. And also tells us that they believe more in what is inside, rather than what is outside!
The wooden entryway marks the main approach to the home, and is shaded by verdant foliage. The warmth of the wood engulfs you as you step inside the cosy quarters.
The main hall houses the living room and other less private areas of the home. The living area has been done up with earthy and vibrant hues. The quirky coffee tables build a bridge between the cushioned seating near the large window and the modish reclining chairs. The beautifully patterned flooring along with the green walls on either side, seal the deal.
From this angle, the green wall on one side of the living area is clearly visible as it renders a vibrant tone to the furniture nearby. The neat patterned panel of tiles we saw earlier reaches the kitchen island for a dramatic graphic effect. The kitchen is compact but sensible, and gets bathed in sunlight which infiltrates through the window at the far end.
Raw hunks of wood characterise the bedroom and its back to basics furniture. The pretty pieces are further livened up by the orange headboard which is the perfect contrast for the grey and green walls. Meanwhile, rustic and visually appealing tiles on the floor render a strong graphic appeal to the space.
This pastoral Mexican home is a celebration of lovely patterns and lively hues once you venture inside. Its rustic outer shell brilliantly conceals the contemporary and arty delights the interiors offer.