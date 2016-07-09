A Family Villa that Promises Stylish Urban Living

Colourful and soulful Mexico, where we are today, invites you to explore its perpetually sunny topography! And situated in the Central Mexican Plateau is the vibrant city of Leon in Guanajuato, which is known for its tourist attractions and heavy industrial leanings. In this globally renowned industrial state, we found ourselves in an urban neighbourhood full of modern homes. One of them is the Malaga 03, designed by the architects at Disdain Arquitectos. Find out what this contemporary and subtly lavish home has to offer, with its interesting textures and practical approach.