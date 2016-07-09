A Family Villa that Promises Stylish Urban Living

Colourful and soulful Mexico, where we are today, invites you to explore its perpetually sunny topography! And situated in the Central Mexican Plateau is the vibrant city of Leon in Guanajuato, which is known for its tourist attractions and heavy industrial leanings. In this globally renowned industrial state, we found ourselves in an urban neighbourhood full of modern homes. One of them is the Malaga 03, designed by the architects at Disdain Arquitectos. Find out what this contemporary and subtly lavish home has to offer, with its interesting textures and practical approach.
The façade is a play of geometrical shapes and boxes which create visual appeal and depth. Concrete, stone, wood and glass have come together to define the focus on textures that the architects had. The jutting box-like projection on the upper storey makes way for a porch of sorts, which overlooks an approach made of stone and strips of grass.
It’s all in the details, and this adage holds true for the Malaga 03. The top floor of the home is essentially a box-like rendition with a frame of stone tiles that leave one side free for the glass to turn a stylish corner. A wooden panel sits next to it, giving company to the clear, blue hued glass.
The architecture of the home is such that it ensures there is proper segregation of the available area for various functional spaces. The entryway is a solid black door that meets its match in the large storage wall of sorts in front. This not only acts as a compact mud room and keeps grime off the living room and dining room that lie beyond, but it also keeps the staircase in a cosy nook.
The staircase is well lit with a rectangular lamp embedded into the ceiling. The white light shining down from this feature caresses each twist and turn until you finally reach the landing. This landing has been designed as a nook that is perfect for accommodating a work station or home office.
The master suite opens out to show off a solid wardrobe on one side, with stylish panels of dark wood lining the surface.
The other bedroom too has a robust play of wood, in a lighter walnut finish, which can be seen on the practical looking closets here. This home assures all the comforts of a practical urban livelihood with an edgy and trendy appeal. Premium quality materials have been used for this abode, which make it a design statement of sorts.