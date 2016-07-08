Your browser is out-of-date.

A Breathtaking Villa with Oodles of Uniqueness

homify Modern houses
Welcome to Americana, a modern Brazilian city, where you will get to relish the stunning beauty of a luxurious and ultramodern mansion, and its love for unique décor and design accents. Lavish furnishing, impressive building materials, fluidic lines and curves, and an impressive bevy of colours have made this exclusive residence a treat for the senses. Surprises await you in every nook and cranny, while an awe-inspiring swimming pool in the lush green backyard promises all new pleasures. Rendered by a visionary group of architects at Arquiteto Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, this abode has reinvented the art of opulent living. So come and take a closer look and get inspired!

Curves and Glamour: The Façade

homify Modern houses Concrete White
The façade has been done up with curvy structures which ensure a unique visual impact. The effect is a cluster of well defined contours with varied tones of light escaping through the glass walls. Openness and airiness seem to be the scheme of things here, as lush green palms, shrubs and grass cocoon the building lovingly.

Sheer Luxury in the Living Room

homify Modern living room
The living room has been decked in a way that shows off the circular contours of the home and its frame. The sweeping staircase on one side comes to a halt with its granite steps standing out in the white environs. Meanwhile, an art installation in a golden hue makes it all look classy on a textured wall. The black rug and white couches bring in a luxurious feel and a rounded corridor on top overlooks the entire scene.

The Soothing Dining Room

homify Modern dining room
On one side of the expansive main hall lies the dining room with its soothing design qualities. The creamy beige dining table set makes the space look understated, along with the rich indigo blue placemats. The fancy chandelier hangs low over the dainty crockery while the potted greenery beside the stairway makes a nature-friendly statement of sorts.

Warm Modernism in the Kitchen

homify Modern kitchen Red
The red and wooden hues of the kitchen make it a modern and warm space that draws you in with its gleaming design elements. The bold berry wallpaper, industrial chic lamps and sleek appliances steal the show here.

Grand Gestures: The Sweeping Staircase

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Black
The sweeping staircase is a grand one with the spiral rendering in chic asymmetrical contours. This gives it all a stylish and unique appeal. The gorgeous chandelier casts a soothing glow over the pebbled and green landscaping visible from the ground floor landing.

The Traffic Stopping Study

homify Modern study/office
Yellow and black come together with larger than life works of art in this semi circular study as well as music den. Bold stripes on the walls and cleverly illuminated niches have jazzed up the space with an exclusive touch.


A Bedroom with a Twist

homify Modern nursery/kids room White
One of the bedrooms of the home has been done up like a stateroom with a high bed and beige and white bedding. The bedding also sports neat stripes for a classy feel. The entertainment unit is mounted against an eye-catching wall adorned with a wallpaper depicting a football stadium. The curvy white console table is a funky touch.

Cheerful Vibe in the Bathroom

homify Modern bathroom Yellow
The bathroom has been done up with zany yellow lines crisscrossing the glass and white space. While the mirrors enhance the room’s spaciousness, the sleek sanitary fixtures pack in abundance of style along with the bright lighting.

A Magical Backyard

homify Modern houses
The curvy lines of the residence’s structure and the glorious blue pool make this backyard one of a kind. Colourful lights beautify the shimmering blue waters in a magical way, and bring out the classiness of the layered steps. All in all, the atmosphere is almost heavenly.

Enjoy the Outdoors in Style

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The lavish wood and white deck with its curvy contours comes equipped with an outdoor dining arrangement and bar. Comfy chairs dot the expansive space, and overlook a lush green patch with quirky mosaic detailing before you hit the pool. 

Overwhelmed by this inspiring home tour? Feel free to put your home designing budget to good use by incorporating the brilliant ideas, patterns, textures and colours which you explored in this story. Looking for more inspiration? Take another tour - A suburban Family villa with a designer look.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


