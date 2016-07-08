A Luxurious Family Home Full of Surprise!

The oasis-like poolside tempts you to settle down with a book or take a dip in the large swimming pool. The rattan loungers and chairs with their comfortable plush seats make the space look chic and inviting, while the stunning gazebo with the entwining trellis offers both visual and sensual delight.

This simply designed yet lavish residence promises both indoor and outdoor pleasures with its extremely aesthetic materials, invigorating hues, enticing decorative accents, and proximity to nature. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Family Home That Feels Like Paradise!