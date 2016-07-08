A Luxurious Family Home Full of Surprise!

When minimalism is paired with brilliant ideas, glorious hues, and breathtaking designs, a certain sense of opulence is achieved. And that is exactly what you are about to encounter today. Take a tour of the beautiful Casa Minimalista, which relies on understated good looks for its design scheme and combines various textures and patterns for a soulful appeal. Set in the verdant environs of one of the largest Brazilian cities called Natal, this home has been designed by the innovative architects at Duo Arquitetura. The villa has taken simple design concepts to a whole new level, and will surely impress you with its pops of colours, openness, and love for outdoors.
The sheer scale of the home is an awe inspiring one. Yet, the architects have taken care to break it down into simplicity with the help of one main frame within which the box-shaped home is cast. The alcoves and layers are built into this massive building, with a large wooden entrance and brick detailing which arrest the eye. Luxuriant palms and lush green grass surround the property and soften its look.
The living room has a predominantly white palette which comes to life, thanks to the dashes of blue on the cushions and armchair. This shade goes well with the other silver and grey accents to create a look that is light yet elegant. The wooden coffee table and the black and white artwork behind the couch make this a fashionable space for unwinding and entertaining guests.
The outdoor dining space has a linear theme, thanks to the straight lines followed by the chairs and the dining table. The solid teak finish and the low backs of the chairs give it all a clean and fresh look. You can enjoy a cheery meal with your family here, and soak in the beauty of nature at the same time.
The kitchen ushers in the future of fun with quirky elements combined with the austere elegance of a monochrome setting. The “wired” chairs and the cool pendant lamp above add a dose of playfulness to the sleek cabinets and glossy chrome appliances. The black countertops and backsplashes add a hint of sophisticated boldness.
This arty nook caught our attention with its wall-mounted slim sideboard and a sleek floating shelf. Artworks and dainty bric-a-brac have found their places here, and have added some much needed pizzazz to an otherwise blank wall.
The oasis-like poolside tempts you to settle down with a book or take a dip in the large swimming pool. The rattan loungers and chairs with their comfortable plush seats make the space look chic and inviting, while the stunning gazebo with the entwining trellis offers both visual and sensual delight.
This simply designed yet lavish residence promises both indoor and outdoor pleasures with its extremely aesthetic materials, invigorating hues, enticing decorative accents, and proximity to nature. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Family Home That Feels Like Paradise!