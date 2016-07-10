Before and after: a home goes from traditional to contemporary

Join us on this before and after tour today to watch an old traditional home be converted into a contemporary new home with fashionable taste. The spacious home has a large garden and plenty of potential, but something was missing. Before the remodeling, the home was in relatively good condition, but the design and colour scheme was dull and outdated, making it look like a house that's long been forgotten about. Thankfully, our experts, Neutral Arquitectos, architects based in Mexico came to the rescue and saved the day. The results are stunning and unbelievable! You might not even be able to recognise the house anymore because of the radical changes that have taken place. Curious to find out about the dramatic transformation? We urge you to continue reading to quench your thirst.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this amazing home renovation project shall we?
Before the renovation, the house was in good condition, but the colour scheme and the overall design of the facade was dull and outdated. The paint was fading and scratched out on some parts, the windows lacked luster, and the fencing around the house was completely mismatched. Despite all of its shortcomings, the spacious house has lots of potential though, and we're dying to see how our experts have improved it for the better.
Pictured here, we see work in progress. Here you can see that the main structure and shape of the house is in the process of being converted. It's not clear what the change will be like, but one thing is for sure—it's a very big change.
After the renovation, the house is hardly recognizable. Even the whole shape and structure of the house has changed as predicted. Now the house has a flat roof instead of a sloping one, and the awkward angles have been replaced with straight architectural lines that follow a proportionate geometrical design. The new structure has protruding elements that are highlighted in maroon and white, while the rest of the building uses a beige and dark grey stone to give it added texture.
A new metal fence securing the compound gives the contemporary home an urban modern feel that coordinates well with the rest of the house. As it gets dark, warm yellow lighting illuminates the home in an inviting glow. Overall, the house looks friendly and welcoming from outside. Next, let's explore the interior of the house.
Before we explore the interiors, let's take a look at this interesting balcony. The multi-leveled latticed shade is definitely one of the highlights of this balcony as it produces an interesting effect with the latticed shade creating shadows on the wall. It also creates the illusion of a bigger space with it's multi-leveled rustic wooden beams, while adding character to the outdoor space.
There's no better way to relax than coming home to a cosy home bar with a view like this. The wood gives it a warm and welcoming look, while the lights add some visual interest to the space to make it more exciting and stimulating. What we love most about the design of this mini home bar is how the wood seems to embrace this whole space by the main part of the bar, and the ceiling as well as the wooden table next to it in one graceful continuous sweep. Finally, comfy bar stools and chairs complete this space perfectly.
Pictured here, we see a spacious open plan kitchen that is centered in its layout. As you can see, there is a kitchen island with dining space in the middle of the kitchen, while a second dining area takes center stage a few steps ahead. This type of layout and design is ideal for larger kitchens, but not such a good idea for smaller spaces as it takes up too much space. Furthermore, this kitchen also receives an abundance of natural light to keep it bright and spacious. Next, let's have one last look at the facade of the house before we end this tour.
Pictured here, we see the lovely home by night lighted up bright and nice with spotlights highlighting the unique design of the house. The use of different materials and colours make the facade of this house interesting, while protruding blocks give it depth and space.
We hope you've been inspired by this fabulous home renovation project.