A Family Home Unites Modern and Vintage Touches for a Stunning Effect

What happens when you time travel through the world of design and find yourself facing the charm of vintage touches, while your feet are firmly planted in the urban bearings around you? Walk into this home located in the classic, vibrant and genteel Hatay of Southern Turkey, to find the answer. The architects at Deca Mimarlik have ensured the peaceful coexistence of modern and vintage design and decor accents in this wonderfully eclectic home designed for Ahmet Asli Ilhan Evi. Elegant hues, regal furnishing and unique designs and patterns have rendered an unmistakable note of opulence to this abode. So take the tour to see more of this architectural delight in Turkey!
The façade has a linear yet classic appeal that shows off a solid structure. The design values at play here include the use of sophisticated and sober colours and robust materials to take the style quotient to a whole new high. Outdoor spaces like balconies and terrace that this house enjoys, can be viewed from this vantage point.
While the first glance at the living room portrays a decidedly classic flavour, the modern touches are not too far behind. What we loved about the home is the way the vintage pieces like the tufted white couch, take centre stage in the scheme of things. The pale grey walls and the white moulding makes you feel like you have walked into a treasure trove of exciting tales from the days gone by!
The dining room has quaint furniture set on a floor inlaid with black granite for the very spot where the dining table stands. Yet, the piece de resistance has to be the staircase that has undulating curves, with golden light emanating from its random corners.
The kitchen has an old school, countryside feel to it. The cream counters and island are set on a floor which is replete with a classic pattern in red and grey. The effect is nothing short of mesmerising. Retro style cabinets heighten the charm of this space.
The staircase is like a golden labyrinth of creative proportions. The curves have an abstract aura with golden lighting highlighting the twists and turns. As you stand above and look down, the dining table is clearly visible through the magical stairway tunnel.
The striped wallpaper behind the purple bed holds our attention as the rest of the room comes alive with white moulding and white furniture. A simple chandelier with crystal embellishments reminds you of the quiet opulence that the home stands for.
The bathroom flaunts pretty floral wallpaper behind the modern WC unit. The sink is an old find that sits on a classic stand.
This quaint and lavish home is a common meeting ground of sorts for modern and vintage design and decor. It has reinvented the old and married it to the new with style.