Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Minimalistic and Charming Wooden Home in Japan

Justwords Justwords
つなぐ家, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Situated right off the coast of Honshu Island in Japan, is the sea bound, sea facing capital city of Niigata Prefecture, more often called Niigata. And in this town filled with pretty homes, there are plenty of opportunities to find design delights. We found Home Connect, a subtly lavish wooden home designed by the architects at NTT Sketch, and it regaled our senses with its simple but elegant accents. The interiors have been primarily rendered in white and wooden hues, with sufficient use of glass which allows adequate ventilation and freshness. So let’s embark upon the home tour without delay.

A Charming Reclaimed Wood Façade

つなぐ家, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Eclectic style houses Wood
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

The charming façade grows on you as you walk closer to the home. Set in straight lines and layers, this home inculcates the Japanese love of all things practical. The reclaimed wooden planks decorate the façade with varying grains and hues running along its length and breadth. The glass doors and windows add a chic and modern touch to the home. The abode is set on a stone platform with an expansive stone patio in front.

Simple Vibrant Touches in the Living Room

つなぐ家, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Eclectic style living room
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

The living room of the home epitomises simple living. A certain grace comes through even in the vibrant touches like the scarlet rug below the asymmetrical coffee table. The couch at the far end sits inconspicuously, adding a minimalistic finish to the rug and wooden surroundings, as the rest of the home comes alive in a play of white walls and glass windows.

Hearty Wooden Touches in the Dining Room

つなぐ家, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

The dining room has been designed with a good helping of wood. The raw wooden logs that support the organically lavish dining table render a warm and rustic appeal to the space. The chairs are lightweight and have sketchy whimsical backs. Nearby, a classic black metal fireplace separates the living room and dining room delicately.

The Modern Kitchen

つなぐ家, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Eclectic style kitchen
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

Set in a log cabin like alcove of wood, the kitchen makes a surprising departure from the typical rustic bearings of the rest of the space. It introduces sleek white counters and low lying pieces along with golden light and chrome fittings, to create a modern workstation for gourmet pleasures.

Enveloped by Nature

つなぐ家, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

The home is caressed by nature on all sides – a quality that is further accentuated thanks to the glass walls and windows on either side of the hall, and also the glazing upstairs as you walk up the delicate looking, yet solid, staircase.

A Sweeping View

つなぐ家, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

As you walk into the balcony upstairs, you will catch a sweeping view of the neighbourhood. It is also the perfect place to soak in some sun and fresh air.

This wooden abode is an airy and cosy sanctuary for those who are looking for urban minimalism with a nature-friendly touch. Check out another home tour for more inspiration - An Ultramodern and Fashionable Home full of charm

A home of rustic beauty
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks