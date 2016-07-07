A Minimalistic and Charming Wooden Home in Japan

Situated right off the coast of Honshu Island in Japan, is the sea bound, sea facing capital city of Niigata Prefecture, more often called Niigata. And in this town filled with pretty homes, there are plenty of opportunities to find design delights. We found Home Connect, a subtly lavish wooden home designed by the architects at NTT Sketch, and it regaled our senses with its simple but elegant accents. The interiors have been primarily rendered in white and wooden hues, with sufficient use of glass which allows adequate ventilation and freshness. So let’s embark upon the home tour without delay.
The charming façade grows on you as you walk closer to the home. Set in straight lines and layers, this home inculcates the Japanese love of all things practical. The reclaimed wooden planks decorate the façade with varying grains and hues running along its length and breadth. The glass doors and windows add a chic and modern touch to the home. The abode is set on a stone platform with an expansive stone patio in front.
The living room of the home epitomises simple living. A certain grace comes through even in the vibrant touches like the scarlet rug below the asymmetrical coffee table. The couch at the far end sits inconspicuously, adding a minimalistic finish to the rug and wooden surroundings, as the rest of the home comes alive in a play of white walls and glass windows.
The dining room has been designed with a good helping of wood. The raw wooden logs that support the organically lavish dining table render a warm and rustic appeal to the space. The chairs are lightweight and have sketchy whimsical backs. Nearby, a classic black metal fireplace separates the living room and dining room delicately.
Set in a log cabin like alcove of wood, the kitchen makes a surprising departure from the typical rustic bearings of the rest of the space. It introduces sleek white counters and low lying pieces along with golden light and chrome fittings, to create a modern workstation for gourmet pleasures.
The home is caressed by nature on all sides – a quality that is further accentuated thanks to the glass walls and windows on either side of the hall, and also the glazing upstairs as you walk up the delicate looking, yet solid, staircase.
As you walk into the balcony upstairs, you will catch a sweeping view of the neighbourhood. It is also the perfect place to soak in some sun and fresh air.
This wooden abode is an airy and cosy sanctuary for those who are looking for urban minimalism with a nature-friendly touch.