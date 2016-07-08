A stunning hillside home in Brazil

Enthusiastic mix of dark and light colors have turned this living room cum sleeping area into a warm and sociable region with multiple relaxing seating option for friends and family to enjoy several hours of fun and companionship. Soft cream background against dark brown box beds with cream furnishings creates the perfect soothing ambience in the glow of muted lights.

Notice the cozy seating area near the fireplace? Well that is the casual entertainment area typical of log cabins where space is limited and here we have large square cushions around a tree trunk shaped center piece. Hand woven earth rug in yellow and brown animal patterns enhances the brown and yellow cushions placed together in cozy harmony.