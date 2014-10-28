A monchrome home

Monochrome decorating will forever be timeless; synonymous with class and style, in much the same way black and white photos will never become dated. Much the same principal can be adopted in the home, as we see colourful decorations and the over-the-top use of colour fade in and out of vogue. By definition, monochrome describes anything that is one colour, or in shades of one colour, hence the word 'mono', meaning 'one'. Monochrome is often referred to simply as black and white, or greyscale. Monochrome decorating has been used throughout the ages, and continues to feature in modern homes, due to its timeless grace. Of course, a completely monochrome palette will not be suited for everyone, which is why dressing a room predominately in one colour tone is a great idea, as it can easily be transformed as tastes and trends change, and it will be easier to sell on your home if it is not covered in colours that are bright and trend following. This same concept is the reason car manufacturers mainly produce cars in neutral colour tones. From the bedroom to the bath, these fine examples of monochrome rooms will safeguard your home from dating, and make it adaptable for everyone.