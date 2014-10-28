A monchrome home

Monochrome decorating will forever be timeless; synonymous with class and style, in much the same way black and white photos will never become dated. Much the same principal can be adopted in the home, as we see colourful decorations and the over-the-top use of colour fade in and out of vogue. By definition, monochrome describes anything that is one colour, or in shades of one colour, hence the word 'mono', meaning 'one'. Monochrome is often referred to simply as black and white, or greyscale. Monochrome decorating has been used throughout the ages, and continues to feature in modern homes, due to its timeless grace. Of course, a completely monochrome palette will not be suited for everyone, which is why dressing a room predominately in one colour tone is a great idea, as it can easily be transformed as tastes and trends change, and it will be easier to sell on your home if it is not covered in colours that are bright and trend following. This same concept is the reason car manufacturers mainly produce cars in neutral colour tones. From the bedroom to the bath, these fine examples of monochrome rooms will safeguard your home from dating, and make it adaptable for everyone.
A wonderfully executed example of a modern home, using a colour palette made up almost entirely of black and white, is this gorgeous home from Wright Inspires, a Bangalore architectural firm at the forefront of their field. This minimal residence is decked out in shades of stark white, grey and black, with painted concrete, and a number skylights used to cast shadows across the facades of the interior, giving it natural decorating elements without the need for fancy wall hangings. Exposed beams and steel staircases and railings are also prominent design features, giving the home a modern, brutalist theme. A complete gallery of this stunning home can be viewed here.
In this home, black, white and greys feature on the exterior of the building, Looking something like a 21st century museum or gallery fit for Manhattan. The design concept from Lotus Studios is named 'Conoor House', and would be a striking contrast in its concrete materials and dark tone, to the lush and tropical vegetation of its surroundings. The sharp white line of the ground level gives strength to the structure, while the loose and rounded shape of the walls and roof flow freely with the rolling hills of its location.
The bathroom is a suitable room for a monochrome tone, as white is a colour of cleanliness, and the black can break up the over used stark white we see in many modern bathrooms. With correct lighting and mirrors, the elegance of a black and white bathroom with remain for years to come; a great place to begin and end the day.
Brutalism is a style of architecture which became prominent in post-war Europe of the 20th century, when cities needed rebuilding fast after their destruction. The types of buildings which were erected were constructed in raw materials, often visible on the external facades. Materials such as steel, glass, and exposed concrete were prominent design features. The raw nature of these materials meant a very monochrome colour tone ensued. The popularity of these buildings declined drastically in the following years, right up until brutalist design ceased in the 80s. As people look to build homes in unique ways, brutalist features have made a comeback in recent times. Not only is the texture of materials such as concrete great for building, but its obscure beauty also shines through.
What a great and unique entertaining area design concept, conceived by Shroffleón, a Mumbai based architectural firm. This home is set to feature a deck in a black and white colour palette, with a predominately black floor, white furniture, and bright white lighting incorporated into the deck, allowing for a completely outstanding entertaining and dining experience. Just imagine enjoying a balmy night on the deck, watching the sun set and the fun lasting well into the night.
This lavish four poster bed is the obvious centre piece in this bedroom, the ideal room for a monochromatic colour palette. Being the colour of night, black is naturally sleep inducing. White on the other hand, is a colour of purity, helping us to clear the mind of any negativity, allowing for a long night of interrupted rest. Carrying on in with our animalistic traits, humans like to feel safe and secure while asleep, and the illusion of a smaller space created by a four poster bed allows for this false sense of security.