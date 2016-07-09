8 Dreamy Deco Ideas For Your Small Balcony

We firmly believe in the concept of waste not, especially if it's the space in your balcony we're talking about. If you've got a balcony that didn't come in the size you expected, fear not, for ideas we have! With some creativity and expertise is all you need to turn your balcony into one that's brimming with colours and accessories. It boils down to picking the right one. Let's see if any of our suggestions can come in handy.
Maximise small balcony space by making use of space saving accessories like a laptop holder. Don't let a laptop holder be a laptop holder, you can kill two birds with one stone by using the holder as a planter too. Efficient utilisation is all it takes.
Find accessories that fit in your balcony instead of fretting over sized ones in. All it takes is some measuring. Measure the dimensions before you go out and purchase anything. That way, you could find something that is more fitting as opposed to something that doesn't fit at all.
Try not to go all in when it comes to decorating your balcony. Instead, employ more natural accessories while furnishing and decorating. Wicker chairs work just fine in highlighting the aesthetic view of a balcony.
Potted plants don't always have to be scattered on the floor, especially when there's a dearth of space. You could instead attach planters to the balcony railings that would free up a lot of space. No balcony is complete without plants, but don't let the lack of space stand in the way of your ideal one.
If there's absolutely nothing you can do for your tiny balcony, try connecting the outdoors with the indoors and see what becomes of it. Blurring the lines between the balcony space and indoor space is as simple as using the same colour for both styles.
Some balconies have awkward angles, but don't let that rain on your parade. One way to conceal the weird angles would be to use a hammock. Relaxing by the balcony is bound to be a good price to pay for those angles.
If all else fails, turn to colour. Spice things up a bit with some lively, colourful accessories. You could paint old stools or the pots around. Something old, something new, something borrowed or something blue- doesn't matter. Go bonkers with your creative side and bring in some life to your balcony.
Garden decor, if picked appropriately can work wonders for your balconies. They can be whipped up from just about anything, but en route the natural way is what we suggest. No need to cough up huge sums of money. Unleash the artist within and make your own garden decor if need be, no one's going to stop you!
All it takes is some creativity to find the right accessories to blend right in with your precious little balcony.