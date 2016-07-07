A home of rustic beauty

Living in the countryside is not as rustic as it used to be a few decades ago and homes are now just as modern as in the city with concrete roofs and manicured lawns. The home we are exploring today is a charming single level cottage built with traditional elements like exposed wood and clay roof tiles along with modern touches of concealed ceiling and gas powered fireplace. Though the design is like a traditional barn style home its glass walls lend a trendy vibe to its exteriors. Designed by Niigata based interior decorator N-Sketch, the home is a perfect blend of modern and traditional sensibilities.
Set amidst verdant green landscape of Japanese countryside, the cottage is made in traditional style with floor a few inches above ground level. Being a farm house the building is surrounded by trees to camouflage the glass enclosed interiors from the road. The design team of N-Sketch has perfectly balanced modern and traditional materials by bringing together wood, clay tiles, glass and concrete to make this beautiful cottage a perfect family home. Clever lighting among the trees and glass walls make the cottage glow like a welcoming beacon in the darkness of night.
Decorated in earthy colors and elements, the living is a picture of elegant simplicity with the single wide sofa creating sufficient seating area. Entertainment unit atop an attractive open shelf in the wall serves as storage in partnership with trendy room divider fashioned in wood that separates the living room from kitchen area. Special focus has been laid on bringing in natural light into the domain with wide windows and skylight. The large fireplace is ideally located in the center of the house to maintain warmth in the freezing winters that are common in these parts.
The most enchanting feature of this dining room is the glass walls that create visual depth and help to bring in outside greenery making the tiny area look spacious. Drop down industrial style lighting and casual furniture add a fun element to the region that is filled with natural light throughout the day.
We love this inviting kitchen done up in industrial style that brings an atmosphere of warmth and companionship into the open floor area. Neatly built floating shelves above the counter and cabinets provide all the storage required in the linear kitchen that has every modern gadget that one would require. Timber plank clad floors and partitions provide casual barriers while snazzy steel counters and a three door refrigerator presents more refined textures.
Who would not want to enjoy the crisp fresh air of countryside in a covered porch? Multiple sliding doors off the dining area make it easy to walk out on the timber floored porch with a cup of hot tea in the morning or just relax on a lounger with a book. The most significant feature of this elegant cottage is the abundance of natural air and light through windows and French style glass doors to capture sunlight at all hours of the day.
We end our tour with a visit to the smart storage that was created by utilization of an empty corridor between two rooms. Notice how perfect symphony is maintained by designing the entire section out of wood to create a library cum storage area of sorts that can be used by all members of the house. Combination of open and sectioned shelves makes it easy to store both small and large objects according to requirement.
Do take a virtual tour of this cozy cottage style home to create your own country style cottage in the city.