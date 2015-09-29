​Elegant lighting ideas for your dining room

The planning of your precious home does not just stop at the furniture, wardrobes, electrical appliances and the floor and wall designs. Indoor lighting forms an integral and a crucial part of every part of your house. The dining room is an area where you spend those simple but memorable moments with your family. A good thought needs to be given to the design, layout and styling of the dining room. Here, we present some distinct but pleasing ideas for indoor lighting for your dining area.
It is said that style need not always be accompanied by grandeur and luxury. This lighting style for your dining room would definitely give you plenty of reasons to spend those extra minutes at the dining table. The stylish purple tone of the fall ceiling lighting in the dining room plays the role of an actor in a supporting role. The role of main actor is played by the chandelier which speaks volumes of style, glamor and substance. The spiral glossy design of the base and simple yet stylish light shade gives a perfect blend of style and sophistication.
These lighting ideas would definitely help you plan out the perfect lighting for your dining room next time you decide on revamping the interiors of your residence. If you are looking to hire a professional, Zero9 architects from Mumbai are masters in interior designing.
As per the latest trend, lighting decides the mood of the place and hence this beautiful dining area is well-lit by small LED bulbs decorated like small bulbs on the ceiling wall which provide enough lighting in the room. Further, the place has huge glass doors which allow maximum inflow of light throughout the day.
Sometimes it is not just about having ostentatious and loud sparkling lamps in all rooms of your humble abode. A bit of humble and subtle lighting also works wonders. This is a perfect example of such a lighting idea. Not just the light emitted by these subtle hanging lamps, but also the shape and style of the lamps signifies simplicity and elegance. This kind of lighting is well suited for a relaxing dining area in your house or even the lobby area which you might want to be well lit at all times.
This gives a dark contrast to the overall light theme of your dining room. Moreover, thanks to the dark enclosure of the hanging lights, the effect of these lovely hanging units remains subtle. The powder coated paint on the enclosures of these lights makes sure that the classy appeal of this lighting is intact. The best part of these lights is that they are asymmetrical in nature which rather makes this lighting an attractive and innovative option to go for.
At times we talk about those big mansions which have those huge rooms and where you can be spoilt for choice in all aspects when it comes to the interiors of the house. This lighting style comes to mind for the dining area of such mansions. Those long and wide dining places are perfect use cases for these huge lighting hemispheres hanging to take you to the awe-inspiring state of mind. The dark, glossy texture of the enclosure of these lights gives a glaring contrast to the pastel tone of your dining area.
When it comes to lighting ideas which are meant to complement those architect-driven classy and stylish homes, this is one of them. This idea is all about indirect lighting. The sleek light bulbs are all pointing to the top so it gives a subtle, elegant and super-classy lighting effect to your dining room. Moreover, the bright design of the chandelier gives a superb breath of fresh air every time you dine with your loved ones. The attention to details involved in making this art-piece can be seen by the fact that the hanging point as well as the suspension point of this unique chandelier carries the same conceptual design.
It's not necessary that the dining area should be well-lit with huge chandeliers and symmetrical lighting. Dim light and dark furniture also creates an equally gorgeous ambiance for eating and dining together with family. The beautiful lamp shades here provide just the apt lighting for enjoying a cozy and homely supper with friends and family.
Sometimes you might choose to have a wooden rustic theme for your residence. In this case, the main highlight of your home would be the wooden textures and those rich woody grains throughout. This is where this lighting idea takes a great shape. The bright yet subtle yellow toned light of the chandelier highlights the wooden textures of your dining room. Moreover, the simple and minimalist enclosure and structure of the lighting makes sure that the idea behind having a rustic and sober tone for your dining area is dealt with precision.