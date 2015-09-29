​Elegant lighting ideas for your dining room

It is said that style need not always be accompanied by grandeur and luxury. This lighting style for your dining room would definitely give you plenty of reasons to spend those extra minutes at the dining table. The stylish purple tone of the fall ceiling lighting in the dining room plays the role of an actor in a supporting role. The role of main actor is played by the chandelier which speaks volumes of style, glamor and substance. The spiral glossy design of the base and simple yet stylish light shade gives a perfect blend of style and sophistication.

These lighting ideas would definitely help you plan out the perfect lighting for your dining room next time you decide on revamping the interiors of your residence. If you are looking to hire a professional, Zero9 architects from Mumbai are masters in interior designing.