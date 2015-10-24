​Spellbound exteriors!

We spend most of our time thinking about the compact and cozy interiors that we often tend to forget the exteriors of the house. Along with due consideration to the interiors, we should also consider that exteriors is that part of the house which grabs immediate attention. An exterior needs to be neat and tidy and also well organized. With out-of the box ideas and newest materials of construction, building a unique and trendy exterior is no more a demanding job. We hereby bring you some modern and eclectic exterior designs that have been built by some of the best designers in the world.
From the floor to the ceiling, this house beams attitude and charm. The smoothly curved surface makes this corner-less house a treat to watch. The curved glass exteriors make sunlight brighten up the entire interiors. Also huge French windows on the top floor complete the glass look. A good amount of brickwork can be seen on the beams and pillars. It surely reminds you of the retro homes. The Wood-veneer exterior is used to provide a smooth glossy finish to the house. All the three components, the wood-veneer, glass and brickwork make this house an elegantly stylish masterpiece.
This is a fantastic piece of architecture and imparts a unique stance to it. This facade brings a rustic yet very stylish feel to the exteriors and makes you more welcoming to go inside and check out the interiors. The thick rimmed windows and the duel chimneys take you to the land of fairy tales.
This house has the exteriors of a well-maintained, neatly organized wooden cabin. In the very first glance you will feel as if you are amidst the woods for a trekking or camping get together. This house has a pitched roof, just like the old times, with glass windows and a side entrance. Everything from the timber to the symmetry is modern and upmarket. This house gives you that rustic feel from the outside and inside opens in a fancy and stylish abode. The side entrance and the side garage are built so to focus all the attention mainly on the exteriors.
This is a wonderful Victorian architecture that reminds you of the old times. The excellent brickwork and the symmetrical doors and windows make this residence look very modern and contemporary. The aligned roof shingles and trimmed windows will not let you miss on those old times.
We bet you will never want to leave this place even at gunpoint! Built on a hilltop in the beautiful and serene surroundings, this house stands atop all others. This marvelous construction is made of granite and stone. The sharp lines resemble discrete rectangles and from a certain angle resemble the skyline of a metropolitan city. This house has an exterior made out of stones and thus gives a strong and sturdy feel to the whole construction. This modern architecture makes us realize that creativity and design have really come a long way.
This is a beautiful household built out of natural and eco-friendly materials. Natural timber and stones are used to build such a distinct wonder. This house has sharp angles and edges to allow maximum sunlight to enter inside. Also, larch wood is used for making the exteriors as it can tolerate tough weather conditions. A beautiful contrast is provided by the use of lighter and darker shades of timber for added charm and brightness. This house has glass doors and windows to focus maximum sunlight.
RedWhite Creative Agency has achieved benchmarks in house exterior designing. By clicking on the link, you can browse their projects and get inspired by the innovative ideas.
This house has symmetrical cuts and designs in sleek slender patterns. This place is made out of veneer with a timber cladding that makes this house truly sassy and sensational amongst the green landscape. It gives a boxy shape with an out-of-the-box concept which adds to the oomph-factor of this house.
This house uses bamboo sticks, stones and pebbles to make a beautiful exterior for itself. It is enclosed in a closed space using wooden fencing. Inside the fencing, a lush green lawn is accompanied by thick bamboo shoots to give a forest like appearance. The wooden shoots rest on white stones enclosed in a black rectangular space. Also, a small fountain emerges beautifully from the black stones and helps to give that perfect look to the exteriors. This whole set replicates a bamboo forest in a true sense.
All these designs along with many others show the ingenuity and creativity of the designers. Each and every aspect from the mere thought to the raw materials, to the design has taken a massive shift in the recent times. Now its just not about dreaming high, it is time to make all your dreams come alive. Technological advancements have made it possible to have an exterior of your choice. If you have ever dreamt of living in a castle or a sea facing bungalow, homify has enormous designs and ideas to make all your dreams come true. For more stunning exterior designs, don't miss out on this ideabook : Elegant and interesting exteriors