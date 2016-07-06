A Crisp, Sensible and Lavish Family Home

The bathroom is filled with neutral touches thanks to the simple stone tiles that line its walls. The glass shower stall stands on the right with a niche built inside the wall for easy access to bathing essentials. The white fixtures add to the soothing beauty of this space, while bright lighting ensures adequate design clarity.

This home has been done up with subtle but tasteful details and sudden chic twists for a classic yet modish final result. The designers have played with various ideas to present a crisp and creative scheme.