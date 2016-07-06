A Crisp, Sensible and Lavish Family Home

The city of Guanajuato is a well known metropolis in Central Mexico, with many tourist attractions and a narrow valley that makes for scenic spots. We invite you here today to spend some quality time in a chic and contemporary villa with a sensible yet subtly luxurious outlook. The Malaga 01 is a home designed by Disain Arquitectos, a group of creative architects who have rendered a unique appeal to the structure. It impresses us with its linearity on the outside, and soft, soothing touches on the inside. So get ready to enjoy this tour and derive ideas!
The façade is made up of box like structures in stone tiles and glass. The use of the varied levels and their symmetry creates a look of well-defined scale and offers a neat look. The greenery has also been well planned to line the driveway in simple yet striking panels. The alcove below the top tier makes the entryway look large and welcoming.
The modern structure of the home has a few classic touches like the slats that resemble old school windows. This same touch but in black metal on either side of the wooden panel, makes for an eclectic look.
The staircase winds and halts in crisp, sharp turns that render a creative twist to the design. The cream-hued stairs and the white balustrade with the slim line of wood on top create a sophisticated and slightly whimsical feel.
The kitchen has been done up with raw, salvaged wood which has been given a Nordic finish with pale polish. Pitted against the marble floor, the beauty of these cabinets is further enhanced by the way they reflect on the floor. The countertop veers to a stop in an L where a sleek breakfast nook sits pretty on a single chrome pillar.
The hardwood flooring and the large closets in the bedroom flaunt the gorgeousness of polished dark wood with élan. The sophisticated space has the company of white walls to bring out the beauty and grain of the wood used here.
The bathroom is filled with neutral touches thanks to the simple stone tiles that line its walls. The glass shower stall stands on the right with a niche built inside the wall for easy access to bathing essentials. The white fixtures add to the soothing beauty of this space, while bright lighting ensures adequate design clarity.
This home has been done up with subtle but tasteful details and sudden chic twists for a classic yet modish final result. The designers have played with various ideas to present a crisp and creative scheme. Looking for more inspiration? Take another tour - A Home that Celebrates Simple and Elegant Living.