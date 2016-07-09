A Housing Community that Embraces Modernity, Comfort, and Style

Today we are proud to present to you a housing community located in the valley of Guanajuato in Mexico, where the streets are narrow, winding, and mesmerizing. The modern gated housing community is designed by Disain, architects based in Mexico. Although all the houses in the gated community have the same basic design and are made to look as one cohesive unit, they are all unique and different in their own way. Each home has its individual personality that is slightly different from the one next door, making it more interesting visually.
Having the perfect home is one thing, having a perfect little neighbourhood is another. This housing community provides a home in a whole package, with the comfort, privacy, safety, and security desired by all home owners. The neighbourhood looks friendly, neat, and tidy with its modern homes and organized layout.
Pictured here, we see the main entrance to the gated housing community. The main entrance is fairly simple with a grey concrete block in the middle and a wooden bridge going through it with landscaping and lighting to accentuate its elegance. At first glance, it exudes an air of simple sophistication which is elegant and modern. Next, let's have a closer look at the individual homes.
There's something about a monochromatic colour scheme that just brings peace and bliss to the surrounding environment as demonstrated by the facade of this home in shades of grey and white. The design of the home is dynamic and visually interesting with certain protruding parts and unconventional shapes. Let's have a look at the other houses for a sound comparison.
In a sense, this modern home looks like a real-life Lego set with little boxes that go on top of one another. The result is a stylish modern abode with minimalist tendencies. A spacious driveway paved by dark grey bricks offers a nice contrast to the light colours used for the facade. On one side we can see a separate walkway leading to the backyard. In comparison to the previous home, this one incorporates more wood and glass, giving it a more natural and open feel.
The most striking thing about this house are the huge windows and the geometry of the architectural design that highlights one of the bedrooms. It's a home that invites you into its cosy presence with the warmth of the colours grey, white and brown. The protruding grey concrete block with a wooden wall and the tall white wall with black window frames defining it, is like a contemporary piece of art. Next, let's have a look at the interiors.
The interior is dominated by pale grey shades just like the exterior, while the dark wooden flooring provides a striking contrast. The living room is partially or symbolically separated from the dining area and the rest of the house by a wall integrated with a modern fireplace. This makes the social heart of the home super cosy and warm. To add to it, the walls are decorated with beautiful framed photographs of scenic escapades and other forms of artistic expression. Next, let's have a closer look at the dining area.
The spacious dining area pictured here sits eight people comfortably on a long, dark wooden table coupled with the latest design for dining chairs. Three matching pendant lamps with a unique shape hang above the dining table, creating a divine dining experience for all lucky enough to have the privilege. The dining area also gets plenty of natural light coming in from the large glass doors on the other side of the room. Finally, a black sliding door creates boundaries between the kitchen and the dining area. Next, let's have a look at the bedroom.
Although it's a small bedroom, the wide windows, white walls, and decorative mirrors create the feeling of a bigger space. The dark wood used for the furnishing creates a sense of continuity from the rest of the interiors, while minimal decorations help to liven up the space a bit. Last but not least, a comfy looking bed seals the deal.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this housing community in Mexico.