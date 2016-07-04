A Family Home That Feels Like Paradise!

How far can the art of landscaping take a residence to reach stylish new heights? In this home lies the answer! Casa 66 is a massive and impressive Brazilian villa that has not only been created along the lines of a sprawling design and scale, but it is also a structure that imbibes artistic landscaping with stone, concrete and intriguing light installations. Staying true to the vibrant Portuguese roots of the town of Canoas, the architects at Andre Pacheco Arquitetura have rendered a stunning edifice of sorts. Take the tour to know more!
The facade of the home shows off its actual scale nicely. The large and airy balconies with ample dosage of glass lend the structure an ethereal appeal. At the same time, the left and right wings balance each other aesthetically, with an elegant column that runs down the middle. The tiered roof and the glass and steel balustrades of the balconies make for pleasant walkabouts and sit-outs, while the outside staircase and garage are landscaped with shrubs and trees on either side.
The backyard by day and by night wears completely diverse masks. This shot of the day time Casa 66 is one that actually soothes you despite the lofty scale of the structure. The triple row stone path is a neat one that separates the neat lawns from the rest of the patio and deck. The outdoor seating in iron and rattan in a rich brown hue look elegant, when juxtaposed against the white tiered façade. The frame of the patio makes the building look larger than life.
The main approach or the outside staircase to the home has been done up with a play of shaded lighting which helps it stand out from afar. The golden and green colours of the lights and their placement around the trees and the steps as well as the door’s frame, makes it all look vibrant by the time dusk sets.
The rows of narrow and long stone with the grass peeping out from the gaps in between, makes this one a stylish approach for the garage. The driveway is well lit, trendy and edged with lush bushes to compensate the austerity of the whiteness of the house.
It is easy to understand that the element of artful landscaping is an integral part of the structure, when one regards the main column that breaks the home into the left and the right wing. Here, the circular windows have been installed to cast white and golden light on the exotic plants that sit in front of it, creating an aura of trendy mystery.
The fun is in the details, as far as this home and its architecture is concerned. The architects have not only created a large and impactful home, but they have done so with plenty of interesting landscape details which celebrate nature’s abundant beauty too. Take another tour for more inspiring ideas - A Dream home in Bhopal for the modern Indian family.