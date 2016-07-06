A Magical family home exploring with style!

This urban duplex home was built to meet specific requirements of the owners that were seeking style and comfort within a limited area. Zapopan based designers Estudio Volta met their demands by creating an aesthetically pleasing modern home that makes ample use of natural elements without succumbing to them during seasonal changes. Its base section built for entertainment has a living room, dining area, backyard sit-out and staircase leading to bedrooms on top level. Designed to please the house is embellished with latticed façade that adds to human experience of the structure.
The prominent lattice work above the main entrance protects the glass frontier from direct sunlight while keeping the region bright with natural light. Front entrance designed with understated elegance is composed of brick and timber with glass panels instead of windows high on the wall. Covered porch with brick and granite flooring bring an edge of sophistication to the stunning entrance door while protecting it from sunlight.
Neutral background and glass doors create an atmosphere of free spaces and togetherness in this region which comprises of living room, dining area and the kitchen. Spacious sit-out off the dining area on the slim veranda provides extra space for socializing when there are too many guests. Eclectic mix of complimenting color tones has been used in selecting furniture and furnishing in the open floor area to have a well arranged layout that is easy on the eye.
The combination of multiple mirrors on the wall makes the narrow room leading to the outside veranda look spacious as it bounces off images from the garden. Devoid of any decorative elements, these stunning modern mirrors are mounted on simple wooden plaques to lend a trendy vibe to an otherwise plain room with only a leather settee for furniture.
Somber combination of varied shades of grey, white and natural timber has created an aesthetically pleasing area for socializing that is does not let any one section dominate the other. Minimalist kitchen built in linear style has separate areas for cooking and serving as part of the island that separates it from dining section is also used as a snack zone with bar stools before it. The lack of storage area in the kitchen is substantiated by the spacious larder just beside the counter that is almost as large as a room.
The narrow area between boundary wall and rear French doors has been turned into an open air sit-out with a solid brick floor that can be used for relaxation in the evening. Casual wicker chairs and folding table are the only requirements in this casual entertainment zone for enjoying post dinner conversations or just relaxing with a cup of coffee and newspaper.
Restricted space in the bathroom should not be a reason for limiting luxuries as this well designed layout displays. Black marble counter is a perfect foil for stylish wash basin and it creates a colorful symphony with teakwood cabinets and shelves created for storage. Wall mounted mirror directly opposite ventilation window reflects natural light across the bathroom making it appear bright and spacious.
In the final leg of our tour we take a walk upstairs to take a closer look at the intriguing lattice work that is part of the building's facade. Placed on a narrow ledge off the top floor, the lattice structure stands as a form of artistic barrier against midday sunlight. The narrow ledge is not a balcony and is instead the perfect place to decorate with potted plants as the entrance to this region is blocked by glass doors.
If simple elegant lines and natural elements are your preference then do visit this home that celebrates simple and elegant living.