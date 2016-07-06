A Magical family home exploring with style!

In the final leg of our tour we take a walk upstairs to take a closer look at the intriguing lattice work that is part of the building's facade. Placed on a narrow ledge off the top floor, the lattice structure stands as a form of artistic barrier against midday sunlight. The narrow ledge is not a balcony and is instead the perfect place to decorate with potted plants as the entrance to this region is blocked by glass doors.

If simple elegant lines and natural elements are your preference then do visit this home that celebrates simple and elegant living.